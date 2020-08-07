In wake of OPS suspending sports, NSAA says no new schedules will be made for Class A

The impact of Omaha Public Schools suspending sports for the first quarter of the new school year affects the rest of Class A, especially for football.

But there will not be new schedules made, the head of the Nebraska School Activities Association said Friday.

“We are going to hold steady,’’ Jay Bellar said. “I don’t know that we could say we planned for this because I didn’t think (the OPS decision) was going to be for nine weeks.

“I was planning on a late start (from OPS) more than anything.”

OPS Superintendent Cheryl Logan, as part of the district’s announcement Friday on its changes in returning to school this month, said that there will be no sports or activities in OPS while there is remote learning in place.

The earliest OPS will have in-person instruction is the first day of the second quarter on Oct. 19. It starts a week that ends the regular season in Class A football. Thus the only sport in which there could be a semblance of a season for OPS is volleyball, since Class A district tournaments are the week of Oct. 26.