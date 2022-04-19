Injury keeps Millard South’s Braden Sweet off the mound, but he’s showing a sweet swing

Millard South pitcher Braden Sweet wasn’t about to let shoulder surgery sour his senior season.

He’s made a major contribution as a designated hitter while helping the second-ranked Patriots make a run at a second-straight state title.

Sweet played a key role on the mound last season, winning four games and posting a 1.85 ERA. He pitched a five-hit complete game in the Class A championship as the Patriots defeated Millard West 3-1 to win their first state title in 41 years.

Along with Nebraska pledge Nate Moquin, the Patriots were counting on Sweet to anchor a strong pitching staff. But the left-hander had shoulder surgery to correct a torn labrum in December and Moquin also had surgery last month.

“We’d love to have both of them out there pitching for us,” coach Greg Geary said. “But we’ve had to adjust and make some changes.”

While Moquin’s arm is still in a sling, Sweet has found success at the plate. He leads the team with a .514 batting average and is among the state leaders in stolen bases with 18.

“I knew that I couldn’t pitch but I wanted to be on the field,” Sweet said. “I’m just doing whatever I can to help the team.”

He helped in a big way Monday as the Patriots defeated sixth-ranked Lincoln Southwest 11-5. Sweet had four hits, scored four runs, stole four bases and had two RBIs while batting leadoff.

“I’ve been moving all throughout the lineup,” he said. “I got moved up to leadoff today and I liked it there.”

Geary tweaked that lineup after Millard South lost to Bellevue West on Friday in a quarterfinal of the Metro Conference tournament.

“We bumped Braden up and it paid off,” he said. “He’s got a lot of speed and he takes pride in getting stolen bases.”

Against the Silver Hawks, Sweet set the table for the hitters behind him in the order. He scored after a double and a home run by Brayden Smith, a sacrifice fly by Cam Kozeal and a double by Braden Cannon.

Sweet, an Iowa Western recruit, said he worked hard in the offseason to prepare for his new role.

“I knew this was all I’d be able to do,” he said. “I’m about 75% throwing the ball, so I’m not there yet.”

Sweet and Moquin – who led Class A last season with nine wins -- have helped advise the younger pitchers. Junior Conlin Grady is tied for the Class A lead with five wins for the 14-4 Patriots.

“We’ve got a pretty selfless bunch,” Geary said. “Everybody is doing what they can to contribute.”

That includes Sweet, who said he hopes to be throwing again this summer during the American Legion season.

Until then, it’s batter up.

“It was something new for us to come in as the defending champs,” he said. “We all take pride in that and want to do everything possible to get back to state.”

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.