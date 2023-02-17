Want proof the sport of volleyball is growing?

Check out the three-day Asics President’s Day Challenge that begins Saturday, primarily at the CHI Health Center.

This will be the 20th year for the tournament for athletes ages 11 to 18 and the biggest one ever. It started with 164 teams back in the day, but that number is dwarfed by the 530 squads registered this year.

There will be 2,048 matches during the Saturday through Monday tournament, a number that even stuns tournament director Tony Carrow of the Nebraska Elite volleyball club.

“It’s amazing,” he said. “The sport is growing and we’re always told this is one of the best-run events in the country.”

The tourney has gotten so big that the 38 courts at the CHI arena just aren’t enough. There will be 20 courts at the UBT Sports Complex in Elkhorn and eight more at the Volleyball Academy in La Vista.

The Iowa West Fieldhouse in Council Bluffs also will be in play Monday.

Carrow said all those matches luring all those fans staying in all those hotel rooms — an estimated 11,000 room nights — will have an estimated economic impact of $8 million on the Metro area.

“We’re one of the bigger tourneys but we’re not the only one,” he said. “There are 22 President’s Days tournaments going on throughout the country, which again shows how the sport is growing.”

You don’t have to tell that to Gretna volleyball coach Mike Brandon, who also coaches for the Premier club. He’ll be back at the tournament this year guiding a 17-year-old team, much like he’s done in the past.

“It’s a cacophony of sound but nobody seems to mind it,” he said. “There’s a lot of whistles and a lot of noise and it’s volleyball matches everywhere you look.”

Brandon said he’s surprised all that activity doesn’t lead to confusion among the players competing on adjacent courts.

“It’s amazing how quick the players pick up on the whistle for their match and not one of the others,” he said. It’s an eye-opener just to be a part of it all.”

Creighton sophomore Norah Sis, a Papillion-La Vista graduate who competed for Premier at the tourney, said maintaining focus is one of the biggest challenges.

“One of my teammates caught a ball once because of a whistle on another court,” she said. “It’s better to keep playing until someone tells you to stop.”

Sis, named the Big East Player of the Year in November, said she was unaware the tournament had gotten this big.

“That’s crazy and cool because it’s high-level volleyball,” she said. “Even from the time when I played, it keeps growing each year.”

Brandon said there’s a difference between coaching during the fall varsity season and club season.

“The stakes are different because there aren’t as many varsity matches,” he said. “The goal of many players during the club season is to get noticed by college coaches.”

The busiest day at the CHI Center will be Saturday, when the tourney shares the building with the final day of the state wrestling tournament.

“It’s pretty much a zoo that day,” Brandon said. “It’s mayhem, and parking can be pretty chaotic.”

MECA director of communications Kristyna Engdahl said the volleyball tournament poses challenges — especially on that busy Saturday — but nothing the facility can’t handle.

“We know that’s a lot of people in one space,” she said. “But they’re similar crowds and a lot of them have been through this before.”

She said the main thing is communication, especially with first-timers.

“We need to let them know about our clear-bag policy and the fact we’re a cash-free facility,” she said. “Our staffers spend time getting ready for a weekend like this so we won’t have any major problems.”

Though the volleyball tournament has been contested at the arena for several years, even Engdahl sounded surprised when told how many teams would be competing.

“Holy smokes,” she said. “But the organizers do a great job and the event is like a well-oiled machine.”

A single-day pass is $20 while a three-day pass costs $50.

“We know playing more than 2,000 matches over three days is kind of crazy,” Carrow said. “But to see the way the tournament continues to grow makes me feel pretty proud.”

The tourney schedule can be found on the Nebraska Elite website.

Video: 2022 All-Nebraska volleyball All-Nebraska volleyball: Destiny Ndam-Simpson All-Nebraska volleyball: Reese Booth All-Nebraska volleyball: Grace Heaney All-Nebraska volleyball: Morgan Burke All-Nebraska volleyball: Olivia Mauch All-Nebraska volleyball: Stella Adeyemi All-Nebraska volleyball: Lauren Medeck 2022 All-Nebraska volleyball team