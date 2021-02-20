Inspired by last year's loss, Valentine's Chris Williams wins third state wrestling title

Chris Williams almost got off the arena floor before the emotions of the past year caught up to him.
When the Valentine senior went for extra hugs with his coaches, the tears arrived. In 2020 his post-championship match tears were about what was lost.
On Saturday, those tears were about everything Williams gained the past 365 days after missing a chance to join one of the state’s most exclusive wrestling lists. That of a four-time state champion.
Williams took a 6-0 lead 1:32 into his 126-pound championship bout at the Class C state tournament and didn’t let up in an 11-2 major decision victory over Konner Schluckbier of Milford for his third individual state title.
“Words can’t even describe it,” Williams said. “The community, the school, the coaches, practice partners, I wouldn’t be here without any of them. They’re more than coaches to me.
“They’ve been in my corner time and time again. If I’m struggling with stuff without wrestling they’re the first ones I text. They’re great people.”
What fueled Williams’s drive this past year was that he missed out on state title number three in 2020. Casey Faulkenberry of Broken Bow ended that chase with an 8-2 victory over Williams in the 2020 championship match.
Williams won the 106-pound title as a freshman in 2018, followed by a title at 113 in 2019. At the time only 32 other wrestlers had won individual state titles all four years. Williams was halfway there.
Then came that devastating loss that told Williams he needed to make some changes.
“I wouldn’t be the wrestler I am without losing that, so I thank that loss,” Williams said. “I would have kept coasting and doing my thing. But I got so much better on my feet, got better at every position because of that match.”
Entering the state meet with a 36-2 record, Williams understood a third gold medal was within his reach. Three other Valentine wrestlers of recent vintage had reached that milestone, while a fourth, Gage Krolikowski, became the school’s first four-time champion in 2020.
Focusing on joining Marcus Nelson (2011-13), Jordan Kelber (2016-18) and Caleb Long (2017-19) helped provide Williams with even more motivation.
“It’s absolutely ridiculous,” Williams said. “Not many programs can say they produce wrestlers like Valentine has. There’s more to come, there’s kids grinding every day. You might not know their names now, but you will in the future. They’ll keep going, not a doubt in my mind.”
Badgers coach Shane Allison got emotional when talking about what Williams meant to Valentine wrestling.
“I’m going to get choked up,” Allison said. “He’s a great young man. He’s just an outstanding person, he’s a great leader. He was going to be a great wrestler no matter what.
“You learn from mistakes; you grow as a person through adversity. They (Williams and Faulkenberry) had a nice little rivalry; he just came up on the short end of that one a year ago.”
The changes Williams said he had to — and did — make the past year were the same ones Allison mentioned.
“It forced him to change some things,” Allison said. “It forced him to grow as a wrestler. More importantly it helped him grow as a young man. That lesson is more important than anything else.”
Allison also was impressed with the technical progress Williams made the past 12 months.
“He made some adjustments on his feet,” Allison said. “He became a little bit more dynamic on his feet than what he normally is. He picked up a little misdirection shot that’s worked really well. He’s always just been a hammer on top. He did pick up a couple more turns that fit his style really well.”
How Williams battled all year is a story Allison won’t let future Badgers soon forget. It was a tough year in Valentine; eight starters went down with season-ending injuries. Williams is the only senior Valentine loses, but Allison said it will be a big loss.
“We have two state tournament medalists who got one tournament between them this year,” Allison said. “Just injury after injury. It was crazy stuff. Knees, shoulders, we had one kid, a sophomore in high school, is going to get his gall bladder taken out.
“We’re going to come back strong next year. We’re going to be really good. Chris is the only one we’re losing, and he’s going to be greatly missed in all aspects.”