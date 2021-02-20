Inspired by last year's loss, Valentine's Chris Williams wins third state wrestling title

“You learn from mistakes; you grow as a person through adversity. They (Williams and Faulkenberry) had a nice little rivalry; he just came up on the short end of that one a year ago.”

The changes Williams said he had to — and did — make the past year were the same ones Allison mentioned.

“It forced him to change some things,” Allison said. “It forced him to grow as a wrestler. More importantly it helped him grow as a young man. That lesson is more important than anything else.”

Allison also was impressed with the technical progress Williams made the past 12 months.

“He made some adjustments on his feet,” Allison said. “He became a little bit more dynamic on his feet than what he normally is. He picked up a little misdirection shot that’s worked really well. He’s always just been a hammer on top. He did pick up a couple more turns that fit his style really well.”

How Williams battled all year is a story Allison won’t let future Badgers soon forget. It was a tough year in Valentine; eight starters went down with season-ending injuries. Williams is the only senior Valentine loses, but Allison said it will be a big loss.