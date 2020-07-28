Iowa shortens high school football season to seven weeks, includes optional game dates

Iowa’s high school football season plans have changed dramatically.

The state’s boys high school association shortened the regular season to seven weeks and will include every team in a one-time playoff expansion to six rounds.

“The revised plan considers flexibility for school return concerns, geography, postseason qualifying, transportation, and possible COVID-19 cases as rationale for changing previously announced varsity football schedules," the Iowa High School Athletic Association said on its website. “The first practice (Aug. 10) and first competition (Aug. 27) dates are currently unchanged in this revision, as are the weeks for state semifinals (Nov. 13-15) and finals (Nov. 20-21)."

In 11-man, teams have the option of scheduling as few as five games. The first two weeks will be optional game dates. The next five are for the district schedules, with games played in order of the previous schedule. The exception is 4A, the largest schools in the state, in which schools will create their own schedules for all seven weeks.

In eight-man, teams’ existing schedules will be moved up two weeks, i.e., Week 3 games are now in Week 1. Teams may opt out of playing in Week 1 and Week 2, but may not change opponents or locations unless an agreement is reached with all participating teams and the IHSAA.