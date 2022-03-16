 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story topical

Isaac Traudt is Gatorade's Nebraska boys basketball player of the year

  • Updated
  • 0
Isaac Traudt (copy)

Grand Island's Isaac Traudt, a 6-foot-9, 225-pound senior forward, was All-Nebraska as a junior.

 CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD

Isaac Traudt of Grand Island, who has signed with Virginia, is Gatorade's Nebraska boys basketball player of the year.

The 6-foot-9, 225-pound senior forward, who was All-Nebraska as a junior, led the Islanders (10-13) by averaging 23.6 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.

» Stay with omaha.com for more on this story.

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

0 Comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

F1 accused of ignoring Bahrain human rights abuses

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert