Isaac Traudt is Gatorade's Nebraska boys basketball player of the year

Isaac Traudt of Grand Island, who has signed with Virginia, is Gatorade's Nebraska boys basketball player of the year.
The 6-foot-9, 225-pound senior forward, who was All-Nebraska as a junior, led the Islanders (10-13) by averaging 23.6 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.
» Stay with omaha.com for more on this story.
Photos: All-Nebraska basketball teams through the years
2021: Showstoppers
2020: The Legion of All-Nebraska
2019: Masterpiece
2018: Monumental
2017: Royal Court
2016: Hang Time
2015: Shooting Stars
2014: Full-court Press
2013: All-Shake
2012: Old School
2011: Showstoppers
2010: Good to the End
2009: From All Directions
2008: Rare Collection
2007: Big Game
2006: A Cut Above
2005: All-State Oasis
Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone
All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports