 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Isaac Traudt scores 24 as Grand Island falls to St. Louis Vashon
0 comments
topical
BASKETBALL

Isaac Traudt scores 24 as Grand Island falls to St. Louis Vashon

Here are the All-Nebraska basketball teams since 2015.

Grand Island was the first team from Nebraska to play on national television in any high school sport.

Isaac Traudt, as a top-50 senior, was the reason the Islanders had the honor. And the Virginia signee kept them from being embarrassed against defending Missouri 4A champion St. Louis Vashon on Friday afternoon in the Norm Stewart 48-Hour Classic in Columbia, Missouri.

Traudt had 24 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and a play that ESPNU’s announcers were plugging for SportsCenter’s Top 10 Plays of the Day. Grand Island led by seven in the third quarter, but succumbed to Vashon’s depth and defense in a 53-41 loss that dropped the Nebraskans to 0-3.

The Islanders made 20 of their 27 turnovers in the first three quarters and yet it took a Wolverine bucket before the buzzer for them to lead 35-33. Then the Missourians scored the first six of the fourth quarter while the turnovers kept coming and Vashon improved their denial defense against the 6-foot-10 Traudt.​

» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com.

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tiger Woods announces return to golf 10 months after auto accident

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert