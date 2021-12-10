Isaac Traudt scores 24 as Grand Island falls to St. Louis Vashon

Grand Island was the first team from Nebraska to play on national television in any high school sport.

Isaac Traudt, as a top-50 senior, was the reason the Islanders had the honor. And the Virginia signee kept them from being embarrassed against defending Missouri 4A champion St. Louis Vashon on Friday afternoon in the Norm Stewart 48-Hour Classic in Columbia, Missouri.

Traudt had 24 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and a play that ESPNU’s announcers were plugging for SportsCenter’s Top 10 Plays of the Day. Grand Island led by seven in the third quarter, but succumbed to Vashon’s depth and defense in a 53-41 loss that dropped the Nebraskans to 0-3.

The Islanders made 20 of their 27 turnovers in the first three quarters and yet it took a Wolverine bucket before the buzzer for them to lead 35-33. Then the Missourians scored the first six of the fourth quarter while the turnovers kept coming and Vashon improved their denial defense against the 6-foot-10 Traudt.​

