NORFOLK, Neb. — Isaac Traudt scored 57 points Monday night, and Grand Island needed every one of them.
The 6-foot-8 junior tied the Class A state record for points in a game, set by Jerry Motz of Lincoln Northeast in a 1962 game at South Sioux City, as the Islanders outlasted Norfolk 76-74.
Traudt is a top-50 national recruit in the class of 2022 who recently picked up offers from Virginia and Kansas.
