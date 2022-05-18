'It feels amazing': Omaha Westside's Lademi Davies wins Class A long jump title

At this time last year, Lademi Davies was standing on the podium inside Burke Stadium with the silver medal in the Class A long jump.

That moment served as motivation for the junior from Omaha Westside as she prepared for this year's state track meet. But her focus was on controlling what she could.

“I just came out here thinking I want to do the best I can with what I’ve been given,” Davies said. “I’ve been training for this moment the whole season and it felt really good to be able to get out here and execute what I’ve been practicing.”

Wednesday morning, Davies executed and delivered herself the long jump title. She finished just shy of her personal record (19-7½), but with a 19-6¼, it’s a sign of her growth.

Davies said her goal coming into this season was to cross the 19-foot mark — she topped out at 18-10 last year — and she wanted to be more consistent with her jumps. Both of those were on display all spring.

“For the past few years, as I’ve been training, it was staring me in the face to get over the 19-foot mark,” Davies said. “I always would get a little bit close, but just to be able to finally cross that threshold and know what I need to do to do it consistently, it feels so good.”

Though Davies found herself atop the podium during the first medal ceremony of the day, she isn’t done for the week. Davies will compete in the triple jump Thursday morning and has a chance at the all-class golds.

But as she looked around Burke with a bright smile, the junior thought about the work that led up to this weekend.

“It means so much to be able to be out here and compete at more of a normal state meet,” Davies said. “Two years ago, we couldn’t even compete and last year was the closest we had come to normal in a while, but it was cold and the weather wasn’t that favorable.

“So I’m just very thankful that after all of these years of weird seasons that I’ve gotten to this point.”

After last year, Davies found herself on that same podium Wednesday afternoon. This time one step higher.

“I always looked up to (Nebtom N’da of Bellevue East) last year because we were really good friends and I have so much respect for her, so I was super happy for her. But I was really hoping this year I could be up there," she said.

“To think back to the amount of work that’s gone into this and to now be the one actually in that position, it feels amazing.”

