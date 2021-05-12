'It's been a wild ride' for Bennington en route to its state soccer debut

In all other matches against opponents in their class, Bennington held a 73-3 scoring advantage. Against Mount Michael, he said the Badgers got away from what they do best.

“It’s not overly complex, it’s simple actually,” Limbach said. “There’s three things we want to do: play with pace, play simple and communicate. I think against Mount Michael they got us out of our element.”

A bounceback win in the district final came with three overtime goals in a 4-1 win over 10th-ranked Scottsbluff.

Senior midfielder Kobe Fisher said the Badgers have had to learn how to deal with a growing target on their backs throughout the course of the season.

He admits it’s a nice problem to have, just one that senior classes with 10 wins in their high school careers don’t typically have to worry about.

“It sounds weird, but we’ve really been focusing on focusing,” he said. “You have kind of learned what to do with success. We’ve just had to learn how to deal with that pressure. Our biggest thing is that we don’t put pressure on ourselves as individuals. We like to share that.”

Expectations aren’t going anywhere soon, either.