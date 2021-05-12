'It's been a wild ride' for Bennington en route to its state soccer debut

It may have the freshest face on the Class B scene this week, but Bennington has earned its peach fuzz.
The third-ranked Badgers are making their state tournament debut in Thursday’s 7 p.m. first-round match against No. 4 Grand Island Northwest.
It’ll be the latest in a season full of firsts for coach Dean Limbach’s side.
“It’s been a wild ride,” Limbach said.
Prior to the 2021 campaign, Bennington had 26 combined wins in its six seasons. A program-high six of those came in 2019.
At one point this season the Badgers ran off 11 straight victories.
“The expectations for our team and the program were still really high,” Limbach said. “We cited the fact that other programs at Bennington — baseball, basketball, girls soccer, for example — have had success. We needed to prove some things about our program.”
Consider the point proven.
The Badgers have lost to only one Class B team in a 16-3 season — a 1-0 decision in a subdistrict final to fellow state qualifier Elkhorn Mount Michael.
If there is such a thing as a good time to lose, Limbach said, that may have been it.
“It was kind of the perfect storm there,” he said. “There was a lot of hype on us, with our ratings and our winning streak.”
In all other matches against opponents in their class, Bennington held a 73-3 scoring advantage. Against Mount Michael, he said the Badgers got away from what they do best.
“It’s not overly complex, it’s simple actually,” Limbach said. “There’s three things we want to do: play with pace, play simple and communicate. I think against Mount Michael they got us out of our element.”
A bounceback win in the district final came with three overtime goals in a 4-1 win over 10th-ranked Scottsbluff.
Senior midfielder Kobe Fisher said the Badgers have had to learn how to deal with a growing target on their backs throughout the course of the season.
He admits it’s a nice problem to have, just one that senior classes with 10 wins in their high school careers don’t typically have to worry about.
“It sounds weird, but we’ve really been focusing on focusing,” he said. “You have kind of learned what to do with success. We’ve just had to learn how to deal with that pressure. Our biggest thing is that we don’t put pressure on ourselves as individuals. We like to share that.”
Expectations aren’t going anywhere soon, either.
Leading scorer Oliver Benson — 20 goals, 13 assists — is a junior. Sophomore midfielder Kai Olbrich has added 12 and 10.
Limbach knows there will be nerves Thursday. Playing on a stage like the state tournament at Morrison Stadium is something you can’t prepare for.
But he’s also confident their postseason experiences to this point should come back to help the Badgers when it matters most.
“Survive the first 10 minutes, settle into the game, shake off those moments when they bring in that threat,” Limbach said of his team’s keys. “Once we settle in we should be fairly confident.”