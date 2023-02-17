Waverly sophomore Brayden Canoyer was just a young kid 10 years ago, but the Nebraska wrestling state tournament was no stranger to him.

After watching his brothers Kaleb and Evan Canoyer secure gold at the state tournament at the CHI Health Center Omaha numerous times, Brayden could only one day dream of making it a trifecta.

Brayden Canoyer (47-6), a third-place finisher at 120-pounds in 2022, will get his first taste of the state finals after securing a 7-5 decision over O'Neill's Joseph Yates Friday in the 132 Class B state semifinals.

“It means a lot,” Canoyer said. “I've been dreaming of this as a kid and everyone has helped me out along the way.”

And with the Canoyer name a staple in Nebraska wrestling with his dad Brad Canoyer, a former Husker wrestler, and brothers Kaleb and Evan combining for three state titles, Brayden has all the help he needs to add his name to the trophy case.

“It's kind of scary at first,” Brayden Canoyer said. “It's nice when (Kaleb and Evan) help you along the way. They are mentoring me throughout my high school career. One (Evan) is texting me and one (Kaleb) is a coach. It's awesome having my brothers help me out.”

The atmosphere at the CHI Health Center Omaha is intimidating in its own right, wrestling in front of a sold-out crowd. But once a spectator and now a competitor, Canoyer's dream is just a night's sleep from reality.

“If you would have told me 10 years ago I'd be wrestling under this many people, I probably would have been a little scared,” Canoyer said. “Coming to this and getting to know it helps out a lot.”

Waverly assistant coach and older brother Kaleb Canoyer agreed.

“I think it's definitely good to get the experience,” Kaleb Canoyer said. “Us here, obviously and have us to help mentor him.”

But for the Canoyers — they've all taken the path to the state tournament their own way.

“I think that is a daily thing in our household,” Kaleb Canoyer, who won Waverly's first state title after a 13-year drought. “Don't expect to live up to us, but be better than us even. … I was a senior here when I made it to the state finals. I'm proud of that, but he just does his thing. (Brayden) wrestles to score and doesn't back out of matches. He doesn't quit in matches.”

Canoyer will face Omaha Skutt's Drew Cooper (44-6) for the Class B 132-pound state title Saturday.

