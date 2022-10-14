Jace Chrisman scores three touchdowns in Grand Island's win over Omaha North

Jace Chrisman ran for three touchdowns, Colton Marsh had an 88-yard kickoff return and Grand Island forced six turnovers to defeat No. 3 Omaha North 31-21 at Kinnick Stadium.
The No. 8 Islanders (6-2) were coming off a 42-3 home loss to No. 2 Elkhorn South.
North (6-2) lost five interceptions and a fumble. Marsh had three of the picks
