Jackson Moeller-Swan, who hadn’t made a basket since the first quarter, got one to spin in with 4 seconds left Saturday to lift Elkhorn South (11-6) to a 69-68 win over No. 8 Omaha Central (11-7).
Ethan Wiley made a career-high six 3s and led Central with 19 points.
