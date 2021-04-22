Jackson Ramsey strikes out 16 as Millard North baseball defeats Fremont Bergan

An overpowering performance by Jackson Ramsey on Thursday night helped Millard North put away second-ranked Fremont Bergan.
The senior left-hander struck out 16 to lead the 10th-ranked Mustangs to a 6-4 home victory. Millard North moved to 14-7 while the Knights fell to 9-4.
Ramsey, who scattered eight hits, got stronger as the game went on. He struck out the side in the final three innings, getting No. 16 — three short of the Class A record — by fanning Sam Gifford for the fourth time.
“My curveball was really working for me,” he said. “I tried to mix it up and it kept people off balance.”
Ramsey said the Mustangs also were motivated by what happened the night before – a 1-0 loss to Millard West.
“That was a tough one for us,” he said. “We came in here with a chip on our shoulder.”
Ramsey outdueled Bergan’s Carter Sintek, who defeated then-top ranked Millard South earlier this season.
“Sintek is as good as anybody in the state,” Millard North coach Dave Cork said. “We tried to be aggressive at the plate and when we got runners on, we drove them in.”
A first-inning RBI double by Cal Janke put the Knights on top but the Mustangs tied it in the second on an RBI double by Corey Palmer. Millard North went ahead with a three-run third on Brandon Lundquist’s two-run double and Drake Donahoe’s RBI single.
Bergan tied it again by scoring three in the fourth with the help of Ramsey, who dropped a pop-up for what would have been the third out. One run scored on that play and two more came home when Dawson Glause followed with a two-run triple.
“That was just a lack of focus,” the pitcher said. “I’m glad our hitters picked me up.”
The Mustangs went ahead to stay in the fifth. Donahoe had an RBI single to center and Aidan Agosta lofted a sacrifice fly that brought home Lundquist.
Ramsey did the rest, striking out six of the final seven batters.
“He’s been good for us this year,” Cork said. “He didn’t have his velocity tonight but he kept their batters guessing.”
Ramsey said he didn’t mind the chilly conditions, a regular occurrence this spring.
“I’ll pitch in anything,” he said. “It didn’t really bother me.”
Bergan returns to action Friday against visiting Columbus. The Mustangs will play their next game Saturday at home against Bellevue East.
Fremont Bergan (9-3).....100 300 0—4 8 4
Millard North (14-7)........013 020 x—6 8 1
W: Ramsey. L: Sintek. 2B: FB, Sintek; MN, Palmer, Lundquist. 3B: FB, Glause.
