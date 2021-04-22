Jackson Ramsey strikes out 16 as Millard North baseball defeats Fremont Bergan

An overpowering performance by Jackson Ramsey on Thursday night helped Millard North put away second-ranked Fremont Bergan.

The senior left-hander struck out 16 to lead the 10th-ranked Mustangs to a 6-4 home victory. Millard North moved to 14-7 while the Knights fell to 9-4.

Ramsey, who scattered eight hits, got stronger as the game went on. He struck out the side in the final three innings, getting No. 16 — three short of the Class A record — by fanning Sam Gifford for the fourth time.

“My curveball was really working for me,” he said. “I tried to mix it up and it kept people off balance.”

Ramsey said the Mustangs also were motivated by what happened the night before – a 1-0 loss to Millard West.

“That was a tough one for us,” he said. “We came in here with a chip on our shoulder.”

Ramsey outdueled Bergan’s Carter Sintek, who defeated then-top ranked Millard South earlier this season.

“Sintek is as good as anybody in the state,” Millard North coach Dave Cork said. “We tried to be aggressive at the plate and when we got runners on, we drove them in.”