Jackson Trout’s RBI single helps Papillion-La Vista South hand Papillion-La Vista its first loss
BASEBALL

Jackson Trout’s RBI single helps Papillion-La Vista South hand Papillion-La Vista its first loss

Papillion-La Vista South starter Austin Sides

Papillion-La Vista South starter Austin Sides yielded one run in 4⅔ innings as the Titans posted a 7-6 win over Papillion-La-Vista.

 MIKE PATTERSON, THE WORLD-HERALD

Jackson Trout’s RBI single boosted Papillion-La Vista South to a 7-6 win over Papillion-La Vista on Saturday at Werner Park.

The Monarchs scored five runs in the top of the sixth to grab a 6-5 lead. The Titans went back ahead with two in the bottom of the inning on a run-scoring wild pitch and Trout’s run-producing single.

Tyler Mackling pitched the seventh to get the save.

Papio South moved to 1-2 while Papio fell to 4-1.

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald.

