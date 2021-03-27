Jackson Trout’s RBI single helps Papillion-La Vista South hand Papillion-La Vista its first loss

Jackson Trout’s RBI single boosted Papillion-La Vista South to a 7-6 win over Papillion-La Vista on Saturday at Werner Park.
The Monarchs scored five runs in the top of the sixth to grab a 6-5 lead. The Titans went back ahead with two in the bottom of the inning on a run-scoring wild pitch and Trout’s run-producing single.
Tyler Mackling pitched the seventh to get the save.
Papio South moved to 1-2 while Papio fell to 4-1.
>> Get the full story later tonight on NEPrepZone.com or in tomorrow's print editions
All-Nebraska baseball through the years
mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH