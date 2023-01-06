Jaden Jackson evolving into explosive two-way player for nationally-ranked Bellevue West

Jaden Jackson came to Bellevue West with the reputation as a shooter.

The junior has only built on that his first 2½ seasons with the Thunderbirds.

He averaged one made 3-pointer as a freshman, two as a sophomore and through 10 games this season, three.

He’s shooting 49% on 3s (30 of 61) after averaging 40% each of his first two years. He’s shooting 57% overall, after seasons of 44% and 47%.

As Bellevue West coach Doug Woodard had hoped, Jackson became the player this season to compliment Creighton-bound point guard Josiah Dotzler and move up the pecking order for scoring after being No. 3 last season.

Dotzler averages 17.5 points a game, Jackson 16.9,

The 6-foot-1 guard’s defense has improved. He’s averaging a team-best 2.6 steals a game.

It indicates to Woodard how Jackson is working on his complete game.

“When he came to us he was strictly a catch-and-shoot guy. Not a very good defender,’’ Woodard said. “He's become an outstanding defender. He's still obviously a good catch-and shoot-guy and he’s gotten an outstanding in-between game. He’s getting better in driving and finishing at the rim.”

Passing and rebounding?

“He's also getting a little better. Although he doesn't use it much, he has really good vision when he's got the ball in his hands and penetration.

“Defensively he's made such a big jump. So now we want him to make the same jump on the rebound side, and distributing, because he's got those skills too. He just needs to use them all.”

Jackson, whose father is former Dana College standout Tony Jackson, played for the ETG U16 team in the offseason. It lost only three games and was undefeated in the Adidas Gold Gauntlet. It’s where, he said, he worked on his game. Especially ballhandling.

With the Thunderbirds, who moved up two spots to No. 23 in MaxPreps’ national high school rankings, Jackson said he’s taking advantage of his increased scoring opportunities “and creating energy for the team.”

He said he and Dotzler work well together. Dotzler is averaging 6.0 assists a game.

“Because a lot of people focus on him I have a chance for opportunities, and that creates opportunities for him,” he said.

Jackson likely will be in Dotzler’s position next season, completing the move up the ladder in the Thunderbirds’ program that has been in the Class A championship game the past three seasons.

“I think he's going to continue to evolve,’’ Woodard said. “He has a huge upside that’s tremendous.”​

