Jaden Jackson’s go-ahead 3-pointer with 10 seconds left in overtime rescued Bellevue West from its first loss of the season.
The 24-0 Thunderbirds, ranked first in Nebraska by The World-Herald and 22nd nationally by MaxPreps, won 80-78 at No. 6 Omaha Westside.
Kevin Stubblefield’s basket with 44 seconds left gave the host Warriors their final lead at 78-77.
Gretna 78, Lincoln Southwest 64
Alex Wilcoxson had a season-high 28 points, Landon Pokorski 23 and Alec Wilkins 11 for the No. 4 Dragons (18-3).
Lincoln High 57, Lincoln Pius X 56
Justin Bolis had a season-high 22 points, including the winning basket.
