Jaiden Swanson's 14 strikeouts leads Wahoo past Elkhorn

WAHOO, Neb. – Just enough timely hitting, plenty of strikeouts, a big crowd and football players acting goofy in the outfield.

It was a postseason atmosphere Thursday at Hackberry Park where two of Class B’s best softball teams played a close game in a festive setting.

Top-ranked Wahoo scored one run in each of the first three innings to support a 14-strikeout performance by Jaiden Swanson for a 3-1 victory over No. 3 Elkhorn before an estimated crowd of 150.

About two dozen Warriors football players showed up to support the softball team with plenty of chanting and a few backflips. The crowd in the stands also had plenty to cheer about as the two teams combined for just eight hits.

Swanson gave up just three hits, all in the first two innings, and didn’t allow a baserunner in the final five frames.

Elkhorn junior Claire Nuismer allowed only five hits in the first three innings but gave up a pair of walks in the fourth inning. That’s when Antlers coach Al Schutte call on sophomore Emerson Karstens to finishing the game in the circle.

Wahoo had plenty of chances to score more runs, especially in the first three innings. The 10-0 Warriors stranded 11 runners in six innings, which gave Wahoo coach Trina Christen something to chat with her team about after the game.

“We didn’t execute when we had baserunners in scoring position,” Christen said. “We were getting people on, but we weren’t stringing anything together. There were times later in the game where we couldn’t even get the ball in play.”

Elkhorn opened the scoring when Emma Hague doubled to the base of the fence in center field to drive in shortstop Jordyn Rochholz from first base. Rochholz opened the inning with a single to left field and didn’t hesitate to head home on Hague’s hit as the relay throw was well up the third base line.

Wahoo got that run back in the bottom of the first courtesy of an Antlers infield error. Autumn Iversen – who finished 3-for-4 with an RBI and one run scored – led off by lacing a first-pitch single to center field and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Harper Hancock.

Jaiden Swanson then tapped a soft roller toward third base that was cleanly fielded, but the throw to first base by Paige Riley sailed high. That allowed Iversen to race home from second with the tying run.

The Warriors left the bases loaded as Nuismer was able to get a pair of strikeouts to end the inning. Wahoo also left three runners on base in the second inning and two more in the third but did score one run in each inning to take a 3-1 lead.

Nuismer hit shortstop Sidney Smart with a pitch – for the second time in as many innings – but this time the bases were loaded. That forced sophomore Adelia Dunlap home after she reached on a 1-out infield single. Nuismer bounced back to get Swanson and Lanta Hitz on fly ball outs.

Left fielder Maddie Snyder hit a two-out single in the third, moved to second on a walk to Dunlap then scored on a double by Iversen.

After setting the Warriors down in order in the fourth, Nuismer walked two batters in fifth before Karstens came in and kept Wahoo from adding to its lead. Karstens struck out Dunlap and got Iversen to ground out to shortstop to end the inning, pushing Wahoo’s left-on-base total to 10.

“They definitely kept us off-balance after the first inning,” Schutte said. “They made the plays and made the pitches when they needed them most. We need to be more consistent in those situations.”

Elkhorn (5-3)…100 000 0 – 1 3 1

Wahoo (10-0)…111 000 x – 3 5 0

At Hackberry Park

W-Jaiden Swanson. L-Claire Nuismer. 2B-E, Jordyn Rochholz; W, Autumn Iversen. A-150 (est.)