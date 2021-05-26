Jake Boor leads Creighton Prep to team title at Class A boys state golf tournament

NORFOLK, Neb. — Jake Boor is driven.

“There’s no harder worker in Class A,’’ Omaha Creighton Prep coach Matt Rasgorshek said. “He wanted to go putting in the rainstorm on Monday night, and we just kind of said no, we’re just hanging out, but that's just how he is.

“He deserves this. He deserves all that he has earned.”

Boor was a wire-to-wire champion in Class A, closing with a final-round 75 Wednesday at Norfolk Country Club and leading the Junior Jays to a repeat team title.

“It’s incredible,’’ the Creighton signee said. “I mean, I've been wanting to have one of these since I was a freshman, and you know I've been practicing for it every year, and it's nice to finally go out and win.

Boor’s 1-under 143 total was good for a three-stroke cushion over runner-up Will Topolski of Lincoln East. No one broke par in the final round, with Topolski and Marcus Holling of Grand Island having the best scores of 1-over 73.

“After I made birdie on 12 I felt a little bit more at ease. I shot in there about 6 feet and made the putt,’’ he said. “From there on out, It was just keeping good swings on the ball and wherever it goes, it goes and just don't get mad.”