Jake Boor leads Creighton Prep to team title at Class A boys state golf tournament

NORFOLK, Neb. — Jake Boor is driven.
“There’s no harder worker in Class A,’’ Omaha Creighton Prep coach Matt Rasgorshek said. “He wanted to go putting in the rainstorm on Monday night, and we just kind of said no, we’re just hanging out, but that's just how he is.
“He deserves this. He deserves all that he has earned.”
Boor was a wire-to-wire champion in Class A, closing with a final-round 75 Wednesday at Norfolk Country Club and leading the Junior Jays to a repeat team title.
“It’s incredible,’’ the Creighton signee said. “I mean, I've been wanting to have one of these since I was a freshman, and you know I've been practicing for it every year, and it's nice to finally go out and win.
Boor’s 1-under 143 total was good for a three-stroke cushion over runner-up Will Topolski of Lincoln East. No one broke par in the final round, with Topolski and Marcus Holling of Grand Island having the best scores of 1-over 73.
“After I made birdie on 12 I felt a little bit more at ease. I shot in there about 6 feet and made the putt,’’ he said. “From there on out, It was just keeping good swings on the ball and wherever it goes, it goes and just don't get mad.”
On Tuesday, Boor birdied five of the first six holes.
“They had a huge impact. This year I haven't been making any putts, but I came in with a little bit of a different mind-set thinking I was going to make every putt I stood over,’’ Boor said. “I made more putts in the past two days and a half than I had the entire year.”
Said Rasgorshek: “When you get in that zone, that hole is about two feet wide, and that's where he was. I just left him alone.”
Prep’s final round erased a five-stroke deficit against Lincoln Pius X. While the Junior Jays’ 299 score was nine strokes higher than on Tuesday, it was 10 better than the 309 for the Thunderbolts.
“Pius is so solid, they're really well coached and they just have some great players,’’ Rasgorshek said. “We battled. I knew going in last night, that what they shot yesterday, we can do the same. And we just kept it steady.”
Prep’s assistant coach is retired PGA Professional Gene Johnson. The aim Wednesday, Johnson said, was to make the team laugh.
“He made me laugh every time I saw him and generally he always does,” Boor said. “He’s one of the nicest men I've ever met. And I couldn't ask for a better assistant coach.”