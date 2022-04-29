Jalen Worthley strikes out 10 as Lincoln East downs Millard South

Millard South scored the first run Friday, but it was all Lincoln East after that.

Pitcher Jalen Worthley led the Spartans to a 15-1 win in a semifinal of the Millard South/Don Kraft Invitational. The victory moved fourth-ranked East to 22-3 and avenged two losses against the second-ranked Patriots.

“Obviously, we couldn’t do much of anything right today,” Millard South coach Greg Geary said. “Too many walks, too many errors and too many strikeouts.”

The Spartans drew 13 walks and took advantage of four Patriots’ errors. Worthley, a San Jose State pledge, struck out 10 and walked two in six innings.

“Jalen threw a strong game for us,” East coach Mychal Lanik said. “Millard South is still one of the top programs in the state, but we took advantage of what they gave us.”

The 15-1 score was the most lopsided setback for the Patriots — the defending Class A champions — since a 16-2 loss to Papillion-La Vista South in 2006.

Millard South, which defeated the Spartans 10-2 and 14-10 earlier this month, grabbed the early lead. Cam Kozeal doubled with two out in the first and later scored on the back end of a double steal.

East responded with nine runs over the next three innings. The Spartans plated two in the second, three in the third and four in the fourth while taking advantage of 10 walks.

Lanik’s squad tacked on a run in the sixth and five more in the seventh, the big hit being a two-run single by freshman Jeter Worthley.

Worthley was the catcher for his older brother Jalen, who yielded one run on four hits before Trevor Storer worked a 1-2-3 seventh.

“Last game, my control wasn’t the best,” Jalen Worthley said. “I was a lot better today and I know our team was thinking about payback against them.”

Jaelyn Welch drove in three for the Spartans, who advance to the tourney final against Millard West. The third-ranked Wildcats posted a 4-3, eight-inning win over top-ranked Omaha Creighton Prep in the other semifinal.

Lanik said the pitching matchup with a southpaw starter worked in East’s favor against the Patriots, who have six left-handed batters in their lineup.

“It was an advantage for him, left on left,” the coach said. “Jalen kept them off balance all game long.”

Lanik said the Spartans are hoping to finish strong with the postseason just ahead. East has never won a state championship in baseball.

“This was a good win for us,” he said. “But we have bigger goals than beating Millard South one time.”

Geary said it was a game his team will leave behind.

“Give them credit,” he said. “We’re just going to flush this one and move on.”

Lincoln East (22-3)......023 401 5—15 9 2

Millard South (20-7)....100 000 0— 1 4 4

W: Worthley. L: Grady. 2B: MS, Kozeal.

Millard West 4, Omaha Creighton Prep 3 (8 innings)

Jaxson Cahoy struck out eight in 5 2/3 innings and Mason Koch picked up the win in relief for the Wildcats.

Millard West will play Lincoln East in the final of the eight-team tournament. The teams have not met this season.

The Wildcats are riding a nine-game win streak while the Spartans have won nine of 10.

