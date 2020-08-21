Jarrett Synek throws four touchdown passes in Hastings win over Lincoln North Star

LINCOLN — Jarrett Synek threw four touchdown passes, the first two to Braden Kalvelage, as Hastings opened the large-school football season Friday night with a 35-8 win over Lincoln North Star.

A mask-wearing crowd of 681 at Seacrest Field attended the game between the Class B Tigers and Class A North Star. The game was added in the spring after both schools had open weeks in the new two-year schedules. Most season openers are next week.

Austin Nauert scored on an 84-yard pass play and a 98-yard interception return for Hastings.

