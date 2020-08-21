 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jarrett Synek throws four touchdown passes in Hastings win over Lincoln North Star
0 comments
FOOTBALL

Jarrett Synek throws four touchdown passes in Hastings win over Lincoln North Star

Only $5 for 5 months

LINCOLN — Jarrett Synek threw four touchdown passes, the first two to Braden Kalvelage, as Hastings opened the large-school football season Friday night with a 35-8 win over Lincoln North Star.

A mask-wearing crowd of 681 at Seacrest Field attended the game between the Class B Tigers and Class A North Star. The game was added in the spring after both schools had open weeks in the new two-year schedules. Most season openers are next week.

Austin Nauert scored on an 84-yard pass play and a 98-yard interception return for Hastings.

» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com or in tomorrow's World-Herald.

Photos: Hastings defeats Lincoln North Star 35-0

1 of 10

stu.pospisil@owh.com, 402-444-1041,

twitter.com/stuOWH

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Phone: 402-444-1041.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert