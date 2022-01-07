Jasen Green scores 20 as Millard North downs Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln

Creighton-bound Jasen Green helped Millard North finish off Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln, scoring seven points in a minute late in the fourth quarter for a 72-53 victory Friday night.

Iowa-bound Josh Dix had 28 points for Lincoln (6-2). Green had nine in the fourth quarter and 20 for the game.

It was the Lynx's second loss of the week to a team in last year's Nebraska Class A final. They lost 73-64 Tuesday night at Bellevue West. Millard North is the defending state champion.

