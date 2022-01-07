 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jasen Green scores 20 as Millard North downs Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln
BASKETBALL

  • Updated
Check out the latest Nebraska high school boys basketball ratings from The World-Herald's Stu Pospisil.

Creighton-bound Jasen Green helped Millard North finish off Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln, scoring seven points in a minute late in the fourth quarter for a 72-53 victory Friday night.

Iowa-bound Josh Dix had 28 points for Lincoln (6-2). Green had nine in the fourth quarter and 20 for the game.

It was the Lynx's second loss of the week to a team in last year's Nebraska Class A final. They lost 73-64 Tuesday night at Bellevue West. Millard North is the defending state champion.

» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com.

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

