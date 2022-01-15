 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jasen Green scores 28 points in Millard North's win over Lincoln Northeast
0 Comments
topical
BASKETBALL

Jasen Green scores 28 points in Millard North's win over Lincoln Northeast

  • 0

LINCOLN — Jasen Green scored all but one of his game-high 28 points in the final three quarters as Top 10 No. 2 Millard North (11-1) defeated No. 8 Lincoln Northeast 71-55 Saturday night.

David Harmon added 13 points for the Mustangs, who host No. 4 Omaha Central on Tuesday.

» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com.

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Djokovic faces deportation as Australia revokes visa again

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert