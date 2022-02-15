Jasen Green's free throws keep Millard North ahead in win over Omaha Creighton Prep

Jasen Green was pure gold at the line when Millard North needed it.

His four free throws in the final 37 seconds kept the No. 3 Mustangs in front as they defeated No. 5 Omaha Creighton Prep 60-57 on the Junior Jays’ Senior Night.

Stark contrast to when the future Creighton Bluejay went 1-of-7 five games ago against Lincoln North Star.

“He’s just about made all of them since,” Millard North coach Tim Cannon said. “He’s worked on those and such confidence. They were all smooth. I don’t know if they hit the rim and that’s four big ones. You need each one of them.”

Green’s stat line was 20 points, 12 rebounds, six blocks and a key stay-one’s-ground alteration when UNO-bound Luke Jungers tried to tie the game with a 3 after Green’s first pair of free throws were good for a 58-55 lead.

Jungers had one of his best games of the season with 23 points, 16 in the first half.

David Harmon, who had 20 points, put the Mustangs ahead to stay by getting the ball back after knocking a steal to Nick Dolezal and scoring with 1:21 left. Prep went more than three minutes without scoring before PJ Newbill’s putback with 7.3 seconds left.

Green made two free throws with the clock stopped and Prep’s last shot was a 3 by Casey O’Malley that hit the front of the rim.

Neal Mosser had four 3s for 12 points for Millard North (20-2) as it posted its third consecutive 20-win season. Joey Rieschl had 11 for Prep (15-6), which has a Saturday game at No. 4 Omaha Central.

“Huge," Cannon said of the win. “To win when it’s tough time and I thought it was some ballgame for both teams. To come here and win on Senior Night with all that emotion, it’s huge.”

The most poignant moment of Prep’s night was when senior manager Spencer Peatrowsky was introduced. Four hours earlier was his mother’s funeral and burial.

Juli Peatrowsky died last Thursday at 51. She taught religion to some of Prep’s students while at Saint Wencelaus Catholic School from 2016 to 2018.

After getting Spencer stood with his father, Dennis, draping an arm around him, the rose given to all the mothers in the other hand.

Tipoff was delayed 30 minutes when spectator Kathy Shelsta, the wife of retired Omaha Benson boys basketball coach Terry Shelsta, tripped and fell in the stands. Paramedics treated her for an apparent broken wrist and she was taken to CHI Bergan Mercy.

Millard North (20-2).........................16 19 12 13—60

At Omaha Creighton Prep (15-6)......11 22 13 11—57

MN: Jasen Green 20, David Harmon 18, Neal Mosser 12, Nick Dolezal 6, Isaiah McMorris 3, Elijah Gaeth 1.

CP: Luke Jungers 23, Joey Reischl 11, Martel Evans 9, PJ Newbill 8, Casey O’Malley 6.​

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.