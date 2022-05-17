Jaylen Lloyd may be headed for Nebraska record books, but his success is also a family story

Jaylen Lloyd stares down the runway toward the record book.

The Omaha Central junior takes a series of deep breaths and lifts his hands over his head, just like mom taught him. Once. Twice. Nice and slow until the crowd joins in and takes over the rhythm, a little faster now.

Clap. Clap. Clap.

Lloyd, a lean 5-foot-11, 160 pounds, soaks up the energy, rocks back momentarily off his left heel, then bolts down the runway, gaining steam across 16 long strides as he approaches liftoff. When Lloyd reaches the white line, he launches into the air, just as his father taught him, his feet kicking as if he’s trying to run across the edge of a cliff.

He floats over the sand, a second longer than gravity should allow, finally splashing into the pit. Then he looks for the mark in the sand that might chisel his name as Nebraska’s best high school jumper ever. One of these days, it’s coming.

Lloyd, following a stunning all-around performance at districts, enters the state track meet with a legitimate chance at four all-class gold medals: long jump, triple jump, 100 meters, 200 meters. Only 12 Nebraska boys have ever matched the feat and only three achieved without a relay gold. Lloyd could be the first since Howard Debus in 1940.

Meanwhile, Lloyd continues his long-term assault on all-time Nebraska marks. He’s two-hundredths behind Kenzo Cotton in the 100 meters and one-hundredth behind Cotton in the 200, according to NSAA records. In the long jump and triple jump, he’s within 7 inches of Robert Rands’ 25-0 1/4 and Todd Brown’s 50-2 1/4.

“I want to break all of them,” Lloyd said. “Four-time all-class. Four state records.”

Why is Lloyd such a threat? Excellent work ethic and technique. An extraordinary improvement in hip strength and top-line speed over the past year. But most of all, a love for track and field that originated with his parents.

Lloyd’s success is a family story. Andante Lloyd is Central’s head coach and Jaylen’s primary coach. Dalhia (Ingram) Lloyd is a former All-American jumper at Nebraska who claimed seven Big 12 championships from 1998-2000.

Who gives better advice?

“Ooof,” Jaylen said. “That’s a tough one. I’d say they’re a tie.”

Mom and dad, both UNL graduates, met in 1999 during the Husker football dynasty, thanks to a twist of fate. The details here are a little grainy after 23 years, but prior to Nebraska’s Big 12 championship showdown with Texas, Dalhia made a bet with her friend and Husker defensive tackle, Steve Warren.

If the Huskers won, Dalhia owed Warren a bottle of Crown Royal. If the Longhorns won, Warren was on the hook. Of course, the Blackshirts dominated and Nebraska rolled, 22-6. Dalhia showed up at Warren’s door with her debt. That’s when she met Steve’s charming roommate, Andante.

“The next day, I called the house pretending to call for Steve, but my husband answered and we talked on the phone until like 4 in the morning,” Dalhia said. “We’ve been together ever since.”

At that point, Dalhia was one of the best college jumpers in the country. Andante had quit every sport by 10th grade at Omaha Central, but track and field still appealed to him. He started attending Dalhia’s meets. Observing the technical nuances of her jumps. Listening in on her conversations.

“Anytime you’re around jumpers, they talk the entire competition,” Andante said. “And I’m kind of a nerd. So I started learning about angles and all that. I started reading stuff. Started going to clinics.”

After Dalhia’s career ended, Andante took his first coaching job at Lincoln's Dawes Middle School. He didn’t need his wife’s medals to be an expert.

“I’ve never pulled off a triple jump all my life,” Lloyd said. “I just coach it.”

Their first child, Promise, won more than her share. Now she’s a UNL student and track coach in the making. But the real talent was Jaylen, who grew up with sand in his shoes.

At 3, he climbed up on mom’s car and leaped off. Dalhia scolded her son — then asked where he landed. She still laughs at that. At 6, mom showed Jaylen the triple jump steps. At 9, he got to see his parents train Bellevue West’s Chloe Akin-Otiko, the 2016 World-Herald Athlete of the Year.

That’s about the time Dalhia showed Jaylen her trademark pre-jump clap.

Before you take off, mom said, you want to make sure everyone is watching. Why?

Because fans tend to overlook the middle of the track, so jumpers often perform in silence.

Drawing attention to yourself requires confidence and courage, she said. But you’ll feel the love, energy and power from the crowd.

“There’s something magical about the clap,” Dalhia said.

In fact, Dalhia schooled Jaylen to start a half-step farther back on the runway, because he'd inevitably run faster to the crowd’s clapping.

It took a while to convince Jaylen. At 9 or 10, he qualified for a national meet and summoned the nerve to clap before his last jump. He produced his best leap and finished second.

“That’s when I fell in love with track.”

By 10th grade, Jaylen had proven himself a great high school jumper with tremendous fundamentals, but he lacked one critical component — speed. As a sophomore, Lloyd’s best 100-meter time was 11.3 seconds. He couldn’t break 24 in the 200. Not great.

Lloyd quit basketball and focused on his hips, at the direction of trainer and former Husker Khari Reynolds. With extensive acceleration work in the Omaha Central hallways — and a three-inch growth spurt — Lloyd emerged from winter with new explosiveness.

His progress culminated a week ago at districts with a pair of showdowns against Lincoln East phenom Malachi Coleman.

In the 100, Lloyd edged Coleman at the tape: 10.43 to 10.46. In the 200, Coleman won an even closer race: 21.31 to 21.32. No wonder Dalhia lost her voice. “I had no choice but to scream my throat off, right?”

The district meet filled the Lloyds with pride — and a little vindication. Jaylen, they say, has flown under the radar in Omaha, especially in football. “He felt ignored,” Dalhia said. “He felt like people did not recognize his talent.”

Lloyd clearly has developed into an elite sprinter, but jumping is still his favorite skill. At districts, he leaped 24-6 in the long jump and 48-0 in the triple. He’ll be the top overall seed at state in both events.

Mom and dad still argue occasionally over coaching strategies. But Andante has far more time to tinker with Jaylen.

Over the past five years, Dalhia has worked nights and weekends in pursuit of a doctorate degree from UNL, in addition to her duties at the Buffett Early Childhood Institute, where she is the director of professional learning. Her educational focus: how black children and families discuss race and discrimination.

Last Friday, still hoarse from districts, Dalhia reached her finish line. Andante and Jaylen skipped practice to watch her receive the degree.

The Lloyd family achievements keep piling up, and with them, big changes loom. This summer, Jaylen will transfer to Omaha Westside for his senior year. The reason is football. Lloyd believes Westside will better showcase his talent at receiver and defensive back.

“I’d be lying if I said it’s not gonna hurt to lose him,” said Andante, who will stay at Central. “I’m a Central alum. I’m not going anywhere. Unfortunately, I think he just didn’t get the opportunities.”

Jaylen might ultimately prioritize football, but it’s not the sport Dalhia prefers.

Last summer, before her son emerged as a potential icon in Nebraska track and field history, Dalhia returned to the campus where she shined 25 years ago. She stopped by her old coach’s office in search of highlights. Gary Pepin handed over a few old DVDs and Dalhia drove them home to Omaha, where Jaylen popped them into his Playstation 5.

The footage was a little grainy, but for the first time, Jaylen witnessed his mom in action.

“It’s like watching myself,” Jaylen said. “We almost have the same jumps. I always heard her talk about it. But watching it was like a whole different experience. It was so cool.”

Most notable, of course, was the pre-jump routine that filled Dalhia with adrenaline just before she surged down the runway. Jaylen teased his mom, telling her she took too long to start running.

“He tried to dog on my clap!” Dalhia said.

The truth is, the sound that began a generation ago in Lincoln is the same beat that propels her son toward the record book today.

Jaylen Lloyd’s clap isn’t the secret to his success. It’s an echo.

