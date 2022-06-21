Jaylen Lloyd sets new personal bests for long and triple jump at Nike Outdoor Nationals

Out in Oregon, Jaylen Lloyd served notice that Nebraska’s high school records in the long and triple jumps next season could crumble.

At the Nike Outdoor Nationals last weekend, Lloyd became the only high school jumper this season to reach 25 feet in the long jump and 50 feet in the triple jump.

He won the long jump with a mark of 25-5½ at Hayward Field at the University of Oregon. That was 11½ inches better than his personal best and 5¼ inches better than the state record of 25-¼ by Robert Rands of Bellevue East in 2005.

After a day off, Lloyd took second in the triple jump with a 50-6, again a personal best. It was 2½ inches better than his wind-aided 50-3½ at last month’s state meet that was good for the Class A win and all-class gold and 1¼ inches ahead of the still-standing state record of 50-2¼ by Todd Brown of Class B Holdrege in 1978.

Brown wants the state records to come his way sooner than later next season at his new school, Omaha Westside, after three years at Omaha Central.

“I want to come out and break them on my first jump. That’ll be good,” he said. “But if I don’t, I don’t want to wait until state to try to break them because that’s always risky.”

His best jumps in Eugene were on his last attempts.

“The long jump, the competition was like wide open. I was in second the whole time but in front of me was a 24-3 and I was at 24 even," Lloyd said. “So I was just trying to see what can I do to get over that.

“Then the triple, the guy that won, I knew that he could pop something big but he had been scratching. So I was just hoping like if he does pop something big that I could match it or do better.”

Damilare Olukosi of Fort Bend (Texas) Travis, a senior and TCU commit, popped a 50-6¾ on his last attempt before Lloyd nearly matched him.

Lloyd said his goals had been for a 50 in the triple jump and a high 24 in the long jump.

He and his family have another week in Eugene for the USATF U20 Outdoor Championships. He’ll be in the long jump on Friday and the triple jump on Saturday. Later in the summer are a regional Junior Olympics meet in Minnesota with hopes of making the nationals in Sacramento, California.

In between, he’ll be in summer conditioning with his new football team. Andante Lloyd, his father and the boys track coach at Central, said new Westside coach Paul Limongi has early morning sessions so he has his son’s jumping workouts usually later in the evening and only three times a week or so.

“I have to realize that he's preparing for football season. So we just manage it that way where if they do a tough workout then I give him a day off in track," the elder Lloyd said. “And at this point in track it’s not really grinding, it's just really getting like quality, trying to maintain things like speed and the bounce in his legs.”

Also at the Nike meet

Lincoln Pius X junior-to-be Reece Grosserode was seventh at 46-2 ¾ and fourth in the long jump showcase at 22-6 ½. Grosserode’s silver-medal 49-½ distance at the state meet is the Class A state record.

State 200 boys champion Jack Gillogly of Omaha Creighton Prep was fifth with a 21.61. State 1,600 girls champion Jaci Sievers of Elkhorn South was eighth with a 4:51.04. Sam Cappos of Lincoln East was ninth in the boys shot at 59-3 ½.

Nebraska high schools don’t sanction the hammer throw, but Andrew Schmitz of Papillion was the winner in the Emerging Elite division at 181-6 and Cappos eighth at 159-1.

Jaiya Patillo of Bellevue, who will enter eighth grade, was the girls 400 middle school champion with a 56.13. Her time was better than the best during the high school season in the state.​

