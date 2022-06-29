Jaylen Lloyd wins Gatorade's Nebraska boys track and field player of the year

Jaylen Lloyd was named Gatorade's Nebraska boys track and field player of the year on Wednesday.

In his junior year at Omaha Central, he won three events at the state meet (100 meters, long jump and triple jump) this past spring. Then he won the national high school title in the long jump and was second in the triple jump.

His 25-5½ in the long jump at nationals was 11½ inches better than his personal best and 5¼ inches better than the state record set by Bellevue East's Robert Rands in 2005. He then went 50-6 in the triple jump, 2½ inches better than his all-class gold at state and 1¼ inches ahead of the still-standing state record by Todd Brown of Class B Holdrege in 1978.

Lloyd is transferring to Omaha Westside for his senior season and also plays football.