Jaylen Lloyd's triple jump — the best in Nebraska history — was the 'perfect start' to the day

The introduction period has been long over for Jaylen Lloyd and Reece Grosserode. The Omaha Central junior and Lincoln Pius X sophomore have gone head-to-head for well over 10 years and share quite the mutual respect.

However, the two added one of the most exciting chapters to their history Wednesday afternoon in the Class A boys triple jump at Burke Stadium. Lloyd took home the gold with a 50-3 1/2 jump, the best in state history, while Grosserode finished right behind at 49- 1/2. Good enough — because Lloyd's mark was wind-aided — for the Class A state and meet record.

“We’ve been competing with each other since we were about 10 during summer track,” Grosserode said. “We’ve had a friendly competition ever since and it seems like whoever wins normally breaks some type of record.”

Asked what went through his head after that jump, Lloyd couldn’t help but shake his head and smile.

“I thought I went 49, but the 50 felt great in the air,” he said. “The crowd was going crazy and I loved the energy.

“My dad says just go off the energy that the rest of the team brings. So me and my teammates just go off each other’s energy, ride our energy and we do what we do.”

The junior is no stranger to competing on this stage, but he said that energy was a key throughout the day. He later ran in the 100m hurdles and finished first in that race as well. With that triple jump specifically though, it was the “perfect start” to the day.

“On my first jump my dad said just get a safe one in and after that, we’re going for all of them,” Lloyd said. “So that’s what we did. Just stick to the game plan.”

His father, Adante Lloyd, knew it would be a battle coming into the day, especially based on the past battles between Grosserode and his son.

“I knew it was going to be close and when (Grosserode) jumped that 49, I’m not gonna lie, I didn’t know what to expect,” said the man who doubles as both Lloyd's father and coach. “But we were hoping for a good response and Jaylen brought it.

“He puts in so much time and what’s different about him than a lot of kids is he’s a student out there. He’s always learning and I’m really happy to see that work and dedication pay off for him.”

Lloyd, who finds himself on the all-time charts in the 100, 200, long jump and triple jump, has a chance to become Nebraska's first four-gold champion in 82 years in individual boys events. He has the other three finals Thursday.

But winning the triple jump specifically is one he won't take lightly.

“Knowing how hard I’ve worked all year and all off-season, it feels really good," Lloyd said. "Me and dad have been training since the winter just for this moment."

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.