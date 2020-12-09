 Skip to main content
Jeff Gross steps down as McCook football coach
FOOTBALL

Jeff Gross steps down as McCook football coach

Jeff Gross will be leaving football for a while.

The longtime McCook coach said Wednesday he is giving up his duties while remaining at the high school as principal.

“I really believe I'll coach again,” the 2004 Nebraska high school boys coach of the year said. “But for the next few years I'm going to step back and let somebody else do it.”

McCook qualified for the playoffs in all but one of his 23 seasons. The Bison were state champions in 2002 and 2003 and made three more finals appearances. Gross leaves with a career record of 208-53 after his final team went 6-3 with a Class B playoff appearance.

Gross said the demands of being a principal and head coach have increased. He and his wife, Diana, also want to be able to watch son D.J.’s football games at the University of South Dakota.

“I need to prioritize over the next few years what's most important,” Gross said.

In a press release, he wrote, “I have been a part of many championship teams, but my fondest memories will always be of the relationships developed with the coaches, players, families and football supporters. The loyalty that (they) and the community of McCook has shown me, will be with me and my family forever.”

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

