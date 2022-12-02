Jennifer Schwartz named interim executive director of NSAA

The Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) has named Jennifer Schwartz, currently the Associate Director of the NSAA, as the Interim NSAA Executive Director.

Schwartz brings an abundance of institutional knowledge to the position after serving as a member of the NSAA Staff for over 20 years, including the past four as Associate Director. “I am honored to serve as the interim Executive Director of the NSAA and continue to provide great opportunities for student participants throughout the state of Nebraska.”

“The NSAA Board of Directors have been focused since the announcement of Mr. Bellar’s retirement to move in a direction that provides the NSAA staff and all NSAA member schools with the best leadership possible,” said NSAA Board of Directors Chairperson, Bob Drews. “Jennifer Schwartz’s experience and knowledge base of the NSAA will accomplish those goals. We are grateful for the fact that she is willing to lead the association into next year and through this period of transition.”

The NSAA Board of Directors will take formal action to approve Schwartz’s appointment as Interim Executive Director at its December 7th meeting, held in Norfolk. Schwartz will begin her duties as Interim NSAA Executive Director on July 1, 2023, following the retirement of current NSAA Executive Director, Jay Bellar.