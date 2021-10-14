Jeremiah Witkop sets Bellevue West record at boys state tennis meet

Jeremiah Witkop’s signature win Thursday at the Class A state meet was accompanied with a Bellevue West school record.

Witkop, seeded fifth at No. 1 singles, took a 10-point third-set tiebreaker from fourth-seeded Markus Rutledge of Lincoln Southwest for a 7-5, 2-6, 10-6 win in the quarterfinal.

Witkop, in the state semifinal for the first time, earned victory No. 118 of his high school career to pass Caleb Lemon as the program’s all-time leader.

“To reach the semis and get the wins record is amazing. I never thought I’d be doing this during my freshman year,” Witkop said.

Witkop, who will face top-seeded Zach Kuo of Omaha Creighton Prep in Friday’s 9 a.m. semifinal, said he never played tennis before picking up a racket prior to his freshman year. He played No. 1 singles the past three years for the Thunderbirds.

Witkop’s strategy is to make opponents hit extra shots, and that worked Thursday. He won the final three games to claim the first set, and after Rutledge controlled the second set, Witkop won seven straight points in the tiebreaker for a 9-3 lead.

“I wanted to stay out here as long as I could,” Witkop said. “I was telling myself this is my last year, I got to go for every point.”