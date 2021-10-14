Jeremiah Witkop sets Bellevue West record at boys state tennis meet

Jeremiah Witkop’s signature win Thursday at the Class A state meet was accompanied with a Bellevue West school record.
Witkop, seeded fifth at No. 1 singles, took a 10-point third-set tiebreaker from fourth-seeded Markus Rutledge of Lincoln Southwest for a 7-5, 2-6, 10-6 win in the quarterfinal.
Witkop, in the state semifinal for the first time, earned victory No. 118 of his high school career to pass Caleb Lemon as the program’s all-time leader.
“To reach the semis and get the wins record is amazing. I never thought I’d be doing this during my freshman year,” Witkop said.
Witkop, who will face top-seeded Zach Kuo of Omaha Creighton Prep in Friday’s 9 a.m. semifinal, said he never played tennis before picking up a racket prior to his freshman year. He played No. 1 singles the past three years for the Thunderbirds.
Witkop’s strategy is to make opponents hit extra shots, and that worked Thursday. He won the final three games to claim the first set, and after Rutledge controlled the second set, Witkop won seven straight points in the tiebreaker for a 9-3 lead.
“I wanted to stay out here as long as I could,” Witkop said. “I was telling myself this is my last year, I got to go for every point.”
The other half of the No. 1 singles draw had another lower-seeded player advance, but it wasn’t a shocker.
Sixth-seeded Andrew Nelson of Elkhorn South won the final four games for a 6-2, 6-3 quarterfinal win over third-seeded Asher Saulsbury of Kearney. Nelson had won two of the three meetings against Saulsbury this fall.
“Even though I was a six seed, it was a pretty good opportunity to make it to Day 2. I’m pretty happy with today,” the sophomore said. “I think someone like (Saulsbury) who always gets the ball back, you got to keep a lot of variety in your shots, mix it up.”
Nelson next will face Lincoln East’s Kirby Le, whose only loss this season has been to Kuo.
Two of the No. 1 doubles quarterfinals and two in No. 2 doubles were decided by third-set tiebreaks.
In 1 doubles, Omaha Westside’s Clark Rue and Alex Kugler rallied for a 3-6, 6-3, 10-4 win over Millard West’s Justin Ye and Fletcher Kuper. Ye and Kuper, the 11th seed, earlier upset sixth-seeded Kearney, winning the last two points of the third-set tiebreaker to win 10-7.
Both of Elkhorn South’s doubles teams won third-set tiebreakers to reach the semifinal.
Team scoring: Lincoln East 36, Elkhorn South 32, Omaha Creighton Prep 30, Omaha Westside 30, Lincoln Southeast 24, Bellevue West 22, Kearney 20, Papio South 20, Lincoln Southwest 18, Millard North 18, Millard West 18, Norfolk 14, Papillion-La Vista 14, Lincoln North Star 10, Lincoln Pius X 8, Omaha Central 6, Bellevue East 4, Gretna 4, Lincoln High 4, Lincoln Northeast 4.
Quarterfinals — No. 1 singles: Zach Kuo, Prep, def. AJ Shefsky, Westside, 6-2, 6-0. Jeremiah Witkop, BW, def. Markus Rutledge, LSW, 7-5 2-6, 10-6. Andrew Nelson, ES, def. Asher Saulsbury, Kearney, 6-2, 6-3. Kirby Le, LE, def. Ian Lewis, PS, 6-2, 6-2. No. 2 singles: Yakub Islamov, LE, def. Collin Schulte, MW, 6-2, 7-5. Cam Hjerstad, LSE, def. Jonathon Sabirianov, MN, 6-4, 6-2. Josh Rosenblatt, Westside, def. Josh Morales, Prep, 6-1, 6-4. Daniel Brocaille, PS, def. Kalen Krohn, Norfolk, 6-2, 6-2. No. 1 doubles: Kyle Givens-Gabe Whiston, LE, def. Cooper Wesslund-Kaden McCoy, LNS, 6-1, 6-2. Max Jordan-Hayden Kelberlau, ES, def. Jackson Miller-Sam Weyeneth, LSE, 4-6, 6-4, 10-3. Clark Rue-Alex Kugler, Westside, def. Justin Ye-Fletcher Kuper, MW, 3-6, 6-3, 10-4. Shawn Ramachandran-Nathan Ramachandran, Prep, def. Connor Gharst-Allan Muinov, MN, 7-5, 6-2. No. 2 doubles: Kaiden Bradley-Caden Haar, LE, def. Tanner Hosick-Peyton Lemon, BW, 6-0, 6-0. Tyler Blair-Ruyter Jamison, LSE, def. Thomas Pate-Zev Gordman, Westside, 6-4, 2-6, 10-7. Gabe Jordan-Tanuskh Sharma, ES, def. Matthew Sorrell-Blake Johnson, LSW, 3-6, 6-3, 13-11. Quinten Shaffer-Hung Vu, Kearney, def. Jacob Imig-Jackson Imig, Papio, 6-2, 6-3.
Defending champ Mt. Michael leads Class B
LINCOLN — Defending Class B champion Elkhorn Mount Michael advanced all four entries to the semifinals to give the Knights the team lead heading into Friday.
Mount Michael has 36 points while Omaha Skutt and McCook each have three in the semis and 34 points.
The top four seeds in No. 1 singles and doubles all advanced to the semifinals. Skutt’s No. 1 doubles team of Gavin Brummund and Alexander Churchill had the longest day on the courts.
The SkyHawks outlasted Kearney Catholic’s Creighton Sharp and Amir Saadi 7-6 (5), 6-7 (5), 10-8 in their first match before rallying for a 4-6, 7-5, 10-8 win over Elkhorn North’s Jon Doscher and Ian Armbrust in the quarterfinal.
Mount Michael’s entries won all eight sets they played Thursday, losing a total of 17 games.
Team scoring: Elkhorn Mount Michael 36, McCook 34, Omaha Skutt 34, Grand Island Central Catholic 28, Elkhorn North 20, Lexington 20, Beatrice 16, Kearney Catholic 16, Crete 14, York 14, Hastings 10, Nebraska City 10, Scottsbluff 10, Lincoln Christian 8, South Sioux City 8, Waverly 8, Omaha Brownell Talbot/Omaha Concordia 6, Elkhorn 6, Omaha Gross 6, Ralston 6, Alliance 4, Holdrege 4, Adams Central 2, Gering 2, Omaha Roncalli 2.
Quarterfinals — No. 1 singles: Gavin Forster, Mount Michael, def. Aiden Debuhr, SSC, 6-0, 6-0. Aidan McDowell, Crete, def. Brayden Schram, Hastings, 6-1, 6-1. Isaac Hinze, McCook, def. Andrew Hammer, York, 6-2, 6-4. Robert Seaton, Skutt, def. Kade Schrock, Kearney Catholic, 6-0, 6-0. No. 2 singles: Avelino Hanmer, Skutt, def. Ty Dittbrenner, Beatrice, 6-2, 6-0. Lincoln Michaelis, McCook, def. Ethan Phinney, York, 6-0, 6-1. Austin Staab, GICC, def. Carson Vachal, Waverly, 6-4, 6-1. Sam Lund, Mount Michael, def. Matthew Eschenbrenner, Kearney Catholic, 6-3, 6-0. No. 1 doubles: Evan Humphrey/Nathaniel Miller, McCook, def. Caleb Poggemeyer/Connor Causgrove, Nebraska City, 6-0, 6-2. Gavin Brummund/Alexander Churchill, Skutt, def. Jon Doscher/Ian Ambrust, Elkhorn North, 4-6, 7-5, 10-8. Jackson Henry/Jonathan Schardt, GICC, def. Blake Boerger/David Heeren, Lincoln Christian, 6-4, 6-3. William Mallisee/Ethan Pentel, Mount Michael, def. Ethan Mins/Agustin Lopez-Ibarra, Lexington, 6-0, 6-1. No. 2 doubles: Bowdie Fox/Alex King, GICC, def. Conner Bruner/Tagg DeBoer, Beatrice, 6-2, 6-1. Luke Butler/Sheamus Sinnott, Elkhorn North, def. Kayden Lynch/Nathaniel Baker, Skutt, 6-0, 6-4. Dru Truax/Christopher Swartz, Lexington, def. Payton Dellevoet/Joel Miller, McCook, 6-1, 6-2. Colin Eich/Eric Kaps, Mount Michael, def. Tyler McElhose/Landon Scott, Waverly, 6-0, 6-0.
