Jerry Trimble, a longtime coach at Lincoln East, dies at 87
Retired Lincoln East coach Jerry Trimble, whose final Spartans boys golf team won the 1994 Class A championship, died Nov. 30. He was 87.

Trimble, an Army veteran who was a native of Peoria, Illinois, graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1958 and taught in the Lincoln schools until retiring in 1994. He was boys tennis coach at Lincoln Southeast before East opened in 1967. He coached boys golf in 1968, 1969, 1993 and 1994, boys gymnastics in 1971, boys tennis from 1977 to 1980, girls tennis from 1978 to 1983 and girls golf from 1985 to 1993.

He served on the Nebraska Golf Association board and was once the tennis pro at Hillcrest Country Club.

Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Mary Alice, son Christopher and daughter Ann Dieken. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf.

