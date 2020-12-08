Jerry Trimble, a longtime coach at Lincoln East, dies at 87

Trimble, an Army veteran who was a native of Peoria, Illinois, graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1958 and taught in the Lincoln schools until retiring in 1994. He was boys tennis coach at Lincoln Southeast before East opened in 1967. He coached boys golf in 1968, 1969, 1993 and 1994, boys gymnastics in 1971, boys tennis from 1977 to 1980, girls tennis from 1978 to 1983 and girls golf from 1985 to 1993.