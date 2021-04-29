 Skip to main content
Jim Nemetz led Hastings St. Cecilia girls basketball to new heights
Jim Nemetz led Hastings St. Cecilia girls basketball to new heights

When Jim Nemetz started girls basketball at Hastings St. Cecilia, his teams didn’t lose the first three seasons while winning Class C state championships.

Nemetz, 78, died April 16 at his home in Omaha.

A graduate of Blair High School and Dana College, Nemetz played football at Blair for hall of fame coach Ken Fischer and was active in basketball and track for the Bears.

Nemetz coached at Lewellen and York St. Joseph before coming to St. Cecilia in 1966. He was football and track coach in his first years with the Bluehawks and the history teacher was athletic director when he retired in 2008.

Survivors include his wife of 34 years, the former Maureen Petito; son Chris Nemetz of Kearney; daughters Betsy Miller of Vancouver, Washington, and Meghan Nemetz of Concord, California; and sister Kathy Nemetz of Omaha. Millard North football coach Fred Petito was his brother-in-law.

A Memorial Mass will be said May 26 at 10 a.m. at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Hastings.

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

