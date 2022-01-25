 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
JJ Ferrin scores 18 as Omaha Skutt boys defeat Lincoln Pius X
BASKETBALL

JJ Ferrin scores 18 as Omaha Skutt boys defeat Lincoln Pius X

  • Updated
Omaha Skutt defeated Lincoln Pius X 56-51 Tuesday night.

JJ Ferrin scored 18 points to pace the Class B No. 1 SkyHawks.

Grant Dvorak added 12 while James Gninefou and Jake Brack each had 10.

Both teams scored 20 points in a free-wheeling fourth quarter.

Brady Christiansen led the Thunderbolts with 15 points. Sam Hastreiter chipped in 13 and Treyson Anderson had 10.

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

