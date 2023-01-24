Joey Rieschl's 25 points helps Creighton Prep past rival Westside

Before the season, Josh Luedtke gave us an evaluation of his Omaha Creighton Prep squad.

“Pretty typical Prep team. Hard nosed, disciplined and will compete. No social media superstars or D-I guys, just blue-collar players.”

The way they’re playing, the Junior Jays should stand a good chance of extending their school-record streak of state tournament appearances to a ninth year.

Tuesday night’s 59-52 home win over Omaha Westside completed their bingo card of wins over fellow teams in the Nebraska Top 10 not from Bellevue West. The No. 3 Junior Jays (12-5) have split with No. 2 Gretna and No. 5 Millard North before notching their win at the Heider Center against the No. 4 Warriors.

“If you would have told me at the beginning of the year we'd be 12-5, I’d was thinking maybe 10 wins at this point. But give our credit to the guys. They bought in,’’ Luedtke said. “My goal is to hopefully host a district as a 4, 5, 6, 7 seed. I think we’re kind of in a spot we think we could do that.

“The nice thing is I think Westside is going to win a lot of games Millard North's going to win a lot of games, Gretna and Bellevue West, too. We’ve played all of them and we've won against three of them.”

Just as in last Friday’s win over Omaha Central, a technical foul turned the tide for Prep. Just as with Central’s T for six men on the court, the T a Westside player got for unsportsmanlike conduct resulted in a seven-point swing in the Junior Jays’ favor.

Carson Jones made the two free fouls for being fouled on the play, Joey Rieschl made the two for the technical and then swished his sixth 3 of the game – he led all scorers with 25 points – to put Prep ahead 40-37 with 1:21 left.

“Anytime Westside and Prep play, it's a battle and (the officials) were letting us play,’’ Luedtke said “This is an emotional game. I got emotional at times. I know. Our kids got emotional at times.”

Westside didn’t do as well with a technical later on Prep, called on 6-foot-6 sophomore Trinel Parker for hanging on the rim while dunking. The basket put Prep ahead for good.

Westside got one of a possible 5 points from the T and the resulting possession, on which it had a turnover. Emmett Knight and Parker came back with baskets for Prep and for the last 2:40 had the Warriors (11-4) in a two-possession hole.

Against the smaller Warriors, Prep often brought in Parker to play with 6-7 junior Dillon Claussen in a high-low game that produced 19 points from the tandem. All of Parker’s came in the second half. Claussen stepped out for a timely 3 from the right corner for a 52-46 lead.

While Luedtke thought it could work, the flip side is one less perimeter player to defend Westside’s guards. Carson Jones was guarding Tate Odvody, one of Westside’s two leading scorers, but when he left for Parker, Claussen drew the 6-3 Odvody.

“That’s a tough matchup,’’ the Prep coach said. “I thought Dylan's length did a nice job. If we could handle their pressure defensively we could get some high low looks, but we also knew defensively it would be a tough, tough thing for us matching up because they're just so good off the dribble.”

CJ Mitchell led Westside with 12 points, seven coming in the first quarter, before fouling out. Odvody and Kevin Stubblefield each had nine.

Omaha Westside (11-4);15;11;15;11—52

At Omaha Creighton Prep (12-5);9;13;18’19—59

OW: CJ Mitchell 12, Tate Odvody 9, Kevin Stubblefield 9, Kevin Brown 8, Rickey Loftin 6, Malik Crawford 5, Caleb Benning 3.

OCP: Joey Rieschl 25, Dillon Claussen 10, Trinel Parker 9, Carson Jones 7, PJ Newbill 2, Emmitt Knight 2, Marquis Toliver 2, Tarran Carter Brown 2.