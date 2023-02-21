When he didn’t move up to the next training group with all his swimming friends, John Watson had a decision to make.

“I was stuck between two sports, tennis and swimming,” Watson said. “In 7th grade, all my friends got moved up into the next group to train with the high school kids.”

Watson, who now is a senior at Omaha Creighton Prep, didn’t like the feeling of being left behind. That was all the motivation he needed to retire his racket and stock up on swim goggles.

“I felt really left out, so I worked my butt off to get in that group,” Watson said.

Five years later all that work has put him in position to lead the Junior Jays to their first state title since 2020.

Prep coach Tom Beck, who also leads the GOAL swimming club to which Watson has belongs, said the transformation Watson has made from beginner to a top college recruit has been remarkable, both as a swimmer and a leader.

“He didn’t really start getting serious about swimming until he was 13,” Beck said. “When he started making it a priority and focusing in, that started an improvement curve that’s been pretty impressive.

“He’s developing into an all-around leader, always been a leader by example. He’s taken a much bigger role this year in helping his teammates and saying what needs to be said.”

Watson, along with Westside star Nate Germonprez and Millard North ace Kalvin Hahn, have elevated the profile of boys swimming in Nebraska this season with their rankings in SwimCloud.com’s Top 100 prospects for the Class of 2023.

Germonprez is ranked No. 3 and headed to Texas. Hahn is the Army-West Point recruit who checks in at No. 36, with Watson at No. 69 is headed to Missouri.

Watson will go head-to-head once with both Germonprez (200-yard freestyle) and Hahn (500 free) at the state meet. He said those matchups weren’t part of any grand design; it’s just the way things worked out.

“The decision for my races came 100 percent down to team points,” Watson said. “There are a lot of different events I could have done. I’m being recruited for the 100 breaststroke for college. I just prioritized the team over my individual placement.”

That’s the approach that Germonprez, Hahn and most of the other swimmers from the top teams do to pursue a title in the biggest championship meet of the season.

Beck said it’s no surprise that Watson wanted to take this path after they sat down to discuss race options and the way he’s worked, especially this season.

“He enjoys the guys, likes being around the team,” Beck said. “He can get more into really enjoying the whole process with them. With that, he’s been able to be more a vocal leader than in the years past.

“John has been one of the most focused swimmers I’ve ever coached. He’s not one to waste a minute in practice, always looking for way to challenge himself even more.”

That work ethic is what has turned Watson into one of the best swimmers not only this season, but also all-time. He is on The World-Herald’s all-time Top 10 charts in three individual events — the 200 freestyle (No. 7), 200 individual medley (No. 4) and 500 freestyle (No. 4).

Watson said he’s excited for to the challenge of racing both Germonprez and Hahn, who he’s looking forward to training with again beginning Monday as GOAL teammates.

“I’m kind of happy he’s going to swim it,” Watson said. “I like to rise to the level of competition I’m racing. I think we all do. He will push me to be the best 200 freestyler I can be, and I’m really excited about that.”

While Beck knows Watson can have an impact in myriad events, he believes Watson’s future is brightest in an event that’s not on the high school schedule.

“His best event might be the 400 individual medley,” Beck said. “You have to allow a 100 fly leadoff leg to tire you out, then you have to swim the rest of it. John is capable of doing that.”

There are a couple of other reasons Watson selected his 200/500 double for state. One is there is plenty of time to recover from one race to the next. Beck said the other is that Watson had two of his best swims of the season at the Maroon and Gold Invitational in Minneapolis.

“I think he liked how the meet went up in Minnesota,” Beck said. “He did the 200 and 500 there and managed all his events really well. He had a lifetime best 200 free up there, and he did really well on both relays.”

While most might think the 500 free would be the race that needs a longer recovery time, Watson said he and his Prep teammates say it’s just the opposite for the double he’s preparing to swim.

“The 200 free is a little more painful but he (Beck) trains me at a level where I’m comfortable with any distance,” Watson said. “In our 500 group at Prep, we all agree that the 200 is more painful. It’s just a different gear. It burns your legs out.”

However things turn out this weekend, Watson said he will miss the camaraderie that this team, and especially the senior class, has rebuilt this season for the Prep program.

“I’m surrounded by teammates and coaches who make it easy on me,” Watson said. “The best two hours, or three of four of my day if there are two-a-days, are when I’m in the water and around these guys.”

Preliminary round for the Nebraska high school state swimming and diving championship will begin at 2 p.m. Friday at the Devaney Center natatorium in Lincoln. The combined boys and girls championship and consolation swims begin Saturday at 11 a.m., also at Devaney.

The three-day meet begins Thursday with competition in 1-meter diving. The girls meet begins at 9:30 a.m., followed by the boys at 2 p.m.