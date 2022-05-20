Jordyn Arens successfully defends her Class C title at Nebraska state track and field meet

Jordyn Arens entered this year’s state track meet as the defending champion in the Class C 3,200. She defended her title Friday — in convincing fashion.

The Crofton sophomore finished the eight-lap race in 11:28.48 — 34 seconds ahead of the next closest runner and almost 12 seconds better than last year's winning time.

“I just go out there and run, try to do my best and have fun,” Arens said. “I really enjoyed being able to come out and have people right there next to me pushing me to do better and helping me self improve.”

Arens, who had the fastest time in the class already this season at 11:28.52, has handled the race well throughout her career. It was the same story Friday at Burke Stadium.

“I didn’t want to psych myself out too much, so my mindset was to really just go out there and just compete,” she said.

Arens finished her first lap in 1:16.78, then she paced herself well the rest of the race. She finished especially strong with a final lap of 1:22.36 — her second-fastest lap of the day.

“I was just thinking, 'Don’t pass out and get my legs going long enough to cross the finish line,'” Arens said with a laugh.

While Arens was racing around the track, her brother Connor was watching in the stands. Though her brother — who has been influential on her track career — wasn’t out there with her, she could hear his voice loud and clear.

“For me, this is my time to take a step back and not worry about everything else that’s going on,” she said. “I’m able to block everything out and clear my head, but I heard my brother and hearing his voice was really nice and helped me push on. He’s always been very supportive of me and helped me a lot, especially at state.”

Not long ago, a young Jordyn Arens was the one sitting at Burke watching her siblings compete at state. Now the eyeballs are on her as she stood on the podium with a gold medal around her neck.

“I’ve watched my sibling run here since I was little and now being here myself, it’s kind of surreal,” she said. “When I was watching it growing up I thought this was so cool, and now I’m here and I’m the one doing it.

“It’s such an amazing experience and I’ve met so many amazing people through this, and I’m really thankful for that.”

