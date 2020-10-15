Jordyn Bahl's perfect game leads Papillion-La Vista to Class A state softball championship

HASTINGS — Jordyn Bahl pitched a perfect game and Kaylee Wagner had a home run and two RBIs Thursday to lead Papillion-La Vista into the championship of the Class A state softball tournament with a 3-0 victory over North Platte.

Bahl struck out 15 Bulldogs in addition to hitting a sixth-inning double and scoring the second run of the game for the 35-0 Monarchs. Wagner had a solo home run to lead off the second inning as Papio overcame a stellar pitching performance by North Platte sophomore Tatum Montelongo, who struck out six and gave up seven hits.

Papillion-La Vista will play the winner of Friday's 11:30 a.m. elimination game between North Platte and Lincoln Southwest at 2 p.m. at the Smith Softball Complex. The Monarchs are the defending state champions, have won three of the past four Class A state title games and will be playing for a state record 16th consecutive state softball title.

Southwest eliminated Omaha Marian 11-2 in six innings.

