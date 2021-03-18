 Skip to main content
Josh Siske resigns as Papio girls basketball coach to take admin position
Papillion-La Vista’s Josh Siske has resigned as girls basketball coach to take an administrative position at the school.

Siske has coached the Monarchs the past six seasons. His teams went 97-52 and reached the state tournament three times.

Papio went 14-9 this season, losing to eventual Class A runner-up Fremont in a district final.

Siske’s new position at the school will be dean of students and assistant athletic director.

“Josh did a great job and he’ll be a great administrator,” Monarchs Athletic Director Jason Ryan said.

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

