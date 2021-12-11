 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Josiah Dotzler scores 20 as Bellevue West boys defeat Lincoln Pius X
0 comments
topical
BASKETBALL

Josiah Dotzler scores 20 as Bellevue West boys defeat Lincoln Pius X

Check out some of the top Nebraska high school boys basketball players.

Bellevue West defeated Lincoln Pius X 95-68 Saturday night.

Josiah Dotzler scored 20 points to lead the Thunderbirds past the visiting Thunderbolts.

Evan Inselman added 16 and William Kyle scored 14 as Bellevue West moved its record to 4-0.

The Thunderbirds led just 41-37 at halftime but pulled away in the second half, outscoring Pius 54-31.

Jared Bohrer scored a game-high 30 for the 2-2 Thunderbolts while Sam Hastreiter chipped in 20.

Lincoln Pius X (2-2).......19  18  17  14—68

Bellevue West (4-0).......27  14  27  27—95

LPX: Jared Bohrer 30, Tommy Dworak 3, Brady Christiansen 9, Sam Hastreiter 20, Jake Hastreiter 2, Jackson Kessler 2, Treyson Anderson 2.

BW: TK Barnett 6, Evan Inselman 16, Eldon Turner 9, Jaden Jackson 10, Jaxon Stueve 3, Jadyn Cascio Jensen 8, Josiah Dotzler 20, John Mitchell 5, Robbie Garcia 4, William Kyle 14.

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Russian team reveals outfit for Winter Olympics

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert