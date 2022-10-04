Junior Elly Honnens leads Lincoln East sweep at district golf tournament

Elly Honnens led a sweep of the top five places for Lincoln East in the District A-3 tournament.

The Spartans’ junior shot 75 Tuesday at Fair Play near Norfolk as her team posted a four-golfer total of 316 to win by 31 strokes. Hailey Bayne and Emma Moss posted 80s, Avery Van Horn 81 and Isabella Elgert 82.

In District A-4, host North Platte had a 1-2 finish to win the team title. Karsen Morrison matched par 72 while Abbigail Jones was next with an 83 at Lake Maloney.

In Class B’s only district Tuesday, Olivia Ottman won a playoff against Anna Brant of Hastings to lead Grand Island Northwest to the team title at Jackrabbit Run in Grand Island.

Class C’s winners Tuesday were Columbus Scotus and the Shamrocks’ Cecilia Arndt in C-2 at Oakland Golf Club and Wayne (team) and Laurel-Concord-Coleridge’s Sarah Karnes in C-3 at Wayne Country Club.

The other district tournaments were held Monday. The state tournaments are next Monday and Tuesday. Class A is at Norfolk Country Club, Class B at Monument Shadows in Gering and Class C at Elks Country Club in Columbus.

A-3 at Fair Play, Norfolk

Team scoring (top three advance to state): Lincoln East 316, Papillion-La Vista South 347, Omaha Westside 355, Norfolk 365, Lincoln North Star 430, Bellevue West 435, Bellevue East NTS, Omaha North NTS.

State qualifiers: 1, Elly Honnens, Lincoln East, 75. 2, Hailey Bayne, Lincoln East, 80. 3, Emma Moss, Lincoln East, 80. 4, Avery Van Horn, Lincoln East, 81. 5, Isabella Elgert, Lincoln East, 82. 6, Julietta Panko, Papillion-La Vista South, 83. 7, Carly Bea Brown, Omaha Westside, 84. 8, Megan Sianez, Papillion-La Vista South, 84. 9, Ellen McCann, Papillion-La Vista South, 85. 10, tie, Madeline Schlegel, Omaha Westside; Mailin Bertus, Norfolk; Maddilyn Fineran, Norfolk, 86.

A-4 at Lake Maloney, North Platte

Team scoring: North Platte 345, Omaha Marian 355, Kearney 376, Lincoln Southeast 416, Ralston/Mercy 442, Millard South 458, Omaha Bryan 615, Omaha Burke NTS.

State qualifiers: 1, Karsen Morrison, North Platte, 72. 2, Abbigail Jones, North Platte, 83. 3, Madison Murnan, Omaha Marian, 84. 4, Olivia James, Kearney, 87. 5, Tori Schenkelberg, Omaha Marian, 89. 6, Madison Terranova, Omaha Marian, 89. 7, Brielle Abboud, Omaha Marian, 93. 8, Lauren Lydiatt, Kearney, 93. 9, Kaylee Carlson, North Platte, 94. 10, Hailey Matthews, North Platte, 96.

B-3 at Jackrabbit Run, Grand Island

Team scoring: Grand Island Northwest 385, York 394, Hastings 406, Columbus Lakeview 406, Seward 443, Aurora 479, Schuyler 566, Crete NTS.

State qualifiers: 1, Olivia Ottman, Northwest, 82. 2, Anna Brant, Hastings, 82. 3, Hannah Kitt, Lakeview, 85. 4, Taylor Mazour, Northwest, 92. 5, Samantha Gibbs, York, 96. 6, Milan Babcock, York, 98. 7, Regin Dunham, York, 99. 8, Alyssa Alt, York, 101. 9, Alayna Stephenson, Hastings, 102. 10, Ellison Berkeland, Lakeview, 104.

C-2 at Oakland

Team scoring: Columbus Scotus 382, Oakland-Craig 387, Fremont Bergan 403, Fullerton 421, Boone Central 428, Omaha Concordia 445, Clarkson/Leigh 500, West Point-Beemer 537, Arlington NTS, Cedar Bluffs NTS, Omaha Brownell Talbot NTS, Omaha Roncalli NTS, Shelby-Rising City NTS, Wahoo NTS, Riverside NTS.

State qualifiers: 1, Cecilia Arndt, Scotus, 79. 2, Taylor Beierman, Boone Central, 88. 3, Elizabeth Goebel, Brownell Talbot, 90. 4, Jocelyn Kumm, Bergan, 90. 5, Kara Selken, Oakland-Craig, 93. 6, Emma Anderson, Oakland-Craig, 96. 7, Kaelyn Dierman, Scotus, 97. 8, Emily Beed, Fullerton, 98. 9, Sonya Guzinski, Oakland-Craig, 98. 10, Quinn VunCannon, Scotus, 99.

C-3 at Wayne

Team scoring: Wayne 397, O'Neill 400, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 403, Pierce 404, Battle Creek 431, West Holt 444, Hartington Cedar Catholic 448, Thurston County 499, Norfolk Catholic 509, Crofton 539, Stanton 551, Elkhorn Valley NTS, Ainsworth NTS, Tri County Northeast NTS, Winnebago NTS.

State qualifiers: 1, Sarah Karnes, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, 86. 2, Molly Heimes, Battle Creek, 89. 3, Joslyn Johnson, Wayne, 93. 4, Cece Mlnarik, O'Neill, 94. 5, Claire Popkes, O'Neill, 95. 6, Kaylin Gaughenbaugh, O'Neill, 95. 7, Riley Haschke, Wayne, 96. 8, Maci Schommer, Cedar, 98. 9, Alena Peters, Pierce, 98. 10, tie, Maddy Graham, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge; Rylee Altwine, Pierce, 100. ​