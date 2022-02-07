Just being on the court is a win for Millard North's Darian Winkelbauer

Others are scoring more points this season, but that doesn’t bother Millard North’s Darian Winkelbauer.

The senior guard is just happy to be on the basketball court, playing the game she loves.

Winkelbauer has persevered the past two seasons despite being treated for cancer of the thyroid — a butterfly-shaped gland in the neck that regulates hormones. She has undergone two surgeries since her diagnosis sophomore year.

“She’s a trooper,” Mustang coach Chris Paulson said. “She’s an inspiration to the other players because she never makes excuses, no matter how she feels.”

Winkelbauer spent her first two varsity seasons at Omaha Burke before transferring to Millard North. That transition to a new school came shortly after the operation to remove her thyroid.

“I was having pain swallowing,” she said. “It was getting worse, and our dentist was actually the one who told us that we needed to get it checked out.”

A biopsy one day later confirmed the news.

“I was surprised but I wasn’t because there was a history of that in my family,” she said. “But I did start crying.”