Just being on the court is a win for Millard North's Darian Winkelbauer

Others are scoring more points this season, but that doesn’t bother Millard North’s Darian Winkelbauer.
The senior guard is just happy to be on the basketball court, playing the game she loves.
Winkelbauer has persevered the past two seasons despite being treated for cancer of the thyroid — a butterfly-shaped gland in the neck that regulates hormones. She has undergone two surgeries since her diagnosis sophomore year.
“She’s a trooper,” Mustang coach Chris Paulson said. “She’s an inspiration to the other players because she never makes excuses, no matter how she feels.”
Winkelbauer spent her first two varsity seasons at Omaha Burke before transferring to Millard North. That transition to a new school came shortly after the operation to remove her thyroid.
“I was having pain swallowing,” she said. “It was getting worse, and our dentist was actually the one who told us that we needed to get it checked out.”
A biopsy one day later confirmed the news.
“I was surprised but I wasn’t because there was a history of that in my family,” she said. “But I did start crying.”
Winkelbauer was put on a regimen of daily medicine that needed to be taken on an empty stomach. She would wake up an hour early, swallow her medicine, then wait an hour before eating.
Meanwhile, she was doing her best to prepare for her junior year of basketball. The shift to a new school coincided with the Mustangs hiring Paulson, who previously coached boys basketball at Fremont Bergan.
“I thought that was good timing for me because everybody was going to be getting a fresh start,” she said. “It didn’t make me feel quite so much like the new person, but I knew I’d still have to fight for a spot.”
Paulson credited the other players for making Winkelbauer feel at home.
“It’s tough when you’re the new kid and you might be taking somebody’s job,” he said. “But the girls like her and respect her, and everybody wants what’s best for the team.”
The 5-foot-9 Winkelbauer played point guard last season, averaging seven points per game. She led the team in steals and assists and helped Millard North return to the state tournament after a one-year absence.
Less than two weeks after the Mustangs lost in the first round to eventual state champ Lincoln Pius X, another surgery awaited Winkelbauer. This time, cancerous lymph nodes were removed.
“It was another hurdle,” she said. “But I felt there was no way that I was missing my senior season because basketball is my outlet.”
Winkelbauer did return to the court and is averaging 5.2 points. She remains a threat from 3-point range, knocking down 19.
One of her best games came at the Metro holiday tournament against Bellevue West, when the Mustangs rallied for a one-point win. She sank a pair of 3s in the final two minutes to help spark the victory.
“I was so happy,” she said. “I want to make an impact and be a leader for the younger kids.”
One of four senior captains, Winkelbauer has helped eighth-ranked Millard North go 15-5. She has her attention focused on the final weeks of the season but also understands there are additional medical issues to address.
“I have an appointment Feb. 18 to discuss further treatment,” she said. “But I know that God has a plan for my life, and I’m going to keep battling.”
Darian is the youngest of Heath and Carolyn Winkelbauer’s three daughters. She will start classes in the fall at Webster University in St. Louis, where she plans to major in exercise science.
And, of course, play basketball.
“The support I’ve gotten from so many people has meant the world to me,” she said. “I feel like everyone has my back and nothing is going to stop me.”
