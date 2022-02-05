'Just kept winning': Everything clicks for Pierce girls wrestling at districts

If Les Painter pinched himself every time something seemed almost too good to be true on Saturday, the Pierce girls coach would be coming to Omaha in a couple weeks full of bruises.

His third-ranked Bluejays clicked on all cylinders, crowing five champions and running away with the team title at the District 2 tournament in West Point.

An already historic day got even sweeter for Painter, one of the driving forces behind this inaugural season of sanctioned girls wrestling in Nebraska, when his daughter won a district championship. She was one of seven Pierce qualifiers for what will be the first-ever sanctioned girls state tournament later this month.

“I’m just so proud of these girls,” Les Painter said. “They came together and they wrestled with a purpose.”

Four straight finals victories — all rematches of meetings Bluejay wrestlers lost earlier in the season — started with senior Callie Arnold at 120 pounds.

The sixth-ranked Arnold knocked off No. 2 Diana Cervantes of West Point-Beemer 4-2 in their title match, exacting some revenge from a previous loss in which she led Cervantes 8-6 late before falling.