'Just kept winning': Everything clicks for Pierce girls wrestling at districts

If Les Painter pinched himself every time something seemed almost too good to be true on Saturday, the Pierce girls coach would be coming to Omaha in a couple weeks full of bruises.
His third-ranked Bluejays clicked on all cylinders, crowing five champions and running away with the team title at the District 2 tournament in West Point.
An already historic day got even sweeter for Painter, one of the driving forces behind this inaugural season of sanctioned girls wrestling in Nebraska, when his daughter won a district championship. She was one of seven Pierce qualifiers for what will be the first-ever sanctioned girls state tournament later this month.
“I’m just so proud of these girls,” Les Painter said. “They came together and they wrestled with a purpose.”
Four straight finals victories — all rematches of meetings Bluejay wrestlers lost earlier in the season — started with senior Callie Arnold at 120 pounds.
The sixth-ranked Arnold knocked off No. 2 Diana Cervantes of West Point-Beemer 4-2 in their title match, exacting some revenge from a previous loss in which she led Cervantes 8-6 late before falling.
“I knew going in that I just had to stay focused and do my thing,” Arnold said.
The Bluejay momentum continued at 126, where Angeline Skrdla — No. 4 at the weight according to NEWrestle — pinned West Point-Beemer’s Brooklin Kuester midway through the second period.
Both wins carried a little extra weight coming against the team chasing Pierce in the team race.
An upset at 132 kept the charge going. Fourth-ranked Maggie Painter pinned Madison Davis of West Holt in the first round, avenging a previous loss to the No. 1 Davis.
Haylee Miller finished off the gold medal march with a title at 138 pounds before top-ranked Kenzie Parsons would give the Bluejays a state-leading fifth district champion with her win over No. 3 Darian Earth of Winnebago in the 185-pound final.
“The girls got on a roll, and when you get on a roll and everything starts rolling your way, wins come quick,” Les Painter said. “The girls just kept winning.”
Painter said it was the best he’s seen his team wrestle this season.
“Our mantra all season has been ‘finish’,” he said. “In the last few weeks, this team has finished every one of our tournaments.”
Runner-up West Point-Beemer had six finalists — including champions Saige Miserez (145 pounds) and Claire Paasch (235). The top-ranked tournament hosts finished 32 points back of Pierce.
Both Painter and Arnold see a Bluejay team peaking at the right time. But neither wants Saturday to be the end of that rise.
“The amount of confidence these girls are wrestling is pretty remarkable,” Painter said. “Now we’ve got to take it to the state tournament, because we have goals bigger than districts.”
And now comes the hard part — waiting.
The girls portion of the state wrestling tournament begins Feb. 18 at the CHI Health Center in downtown Omaha.
Arnold said she was looking forward to being able to fine-tune some things before wrestling on the biggest stage.
But she’s also ready to roll.
“Oh boy!” she said when thinking about the state tournament. “I’m just so excited.”
Team scores: Pierce 167, West Point-Beemer 135, Omaha Marian 86, Columbus Lakeview 71, Papillion-La Vista 56, Omaha South 52, Bennington 49, Winnebago 45, Omaha Northwest 39, Wayne 33, Summerland 31, BRLD 30, Mitchell 27, Norfolk Catholic 24, West Holt 20, High Plains 18, Millard North 18, Battle Creek 16, Madison 16, Omaha Burke 12, Axtell 0, Cedar Bluffs 0, Creighton 0, Oakland-Craig 0, Quad County Northeast 0.
Championship matches: 100: Maycee Peacher, Bennington, pin Ichell Rivas, Wayne, 1:48. 107: Lacy Lemburg, Columbus Lakeview, pin Lenora Kester, Summerland, 1:23. 114: Selena Mccrery, Bennington, pin West Point-Beemer, 5:47. 120: Callie Arnold, Pierce, dec Diana Cervantes, West Point-Beemer, 4-2. 126: Angeline Skrdla, Pierce, pin Brooklin Kuester, West Point-Beemer, 3:00. 132: Maggie Painter, Pierce, pin Madison Davis, West Holt, 1:13. 138: Haylee Miller, Pierce, maj dec Isabelle Skrdla, Pierce, 19-9. 145: Saige Miserez, West Point-Beemer, pin, Emma Stice, Papillion-La Vista, 1:37. 152: Persephone Prochaska, Omaha Marian, pin Ziomara Ruiz, West Point-Beemer, 5:03. 165: Carol Victoria-Azcona, Omaha South, pin Makaiaya DeLaCruz, Columbus Lakeview, 5:13. 185: Kenzie Parsons, Pierce, pin Darian Earth, Winnebago, 4:19. 235: Claire Paasch, West Point-Beemer, pin Precious DeCora, Winnebago, 2:27.
Norfolk edges Schuyler
Sixth-ranked Norfolk qualified four and won the District 1 tournament at Nebraska City.
The Panthers edged No. 10 Schuyler by 1.5 points in the team race despite both teams not having an individual champion.
Yutan and Omaha North each crowned two champions, tied for most in the field.
Yutan’s titles came from freshmen sisters Aubrie and Alexis Pehrson at 107 and 120, respectively. North got district gold medalists in Ann Marie Meiman at 132 and 152-pounder La’Nie Green.
Team scores: Norfolk 96.5, Schuyler 95, Fremont 74, Chadron 71.5, Nebraska City 71, Conestoga 59.5, Omaha North 57.5, Millard West 54, Yutan 53.5, Ralston 53, Wahoo 52, Louisville 48, Millard South 45, Omaha Central 37, Beatrice 35, Plattsmouth 28, Scribner-Snyder 26, Omaha Bryan 24, Valentine 13, Falls City 7, Elgin Pope John 4, Omaha Benson 3, Waverly 3.
Championship matches: 100: Payton Thiele, Louisville, dec Azaria Ruby, Nebraska City, 9-3. 107: Aubrie Pehrson, Yutan, pin Taylee Williamson, Chadron, 1:23. 114: Zoey Barber, Plattsmouth, pin Kylee Plowman, Conestoga, 3:10. 120: Alexis Pehrson, Yutan, pin Tiearra Pollard, Norfolk, 1:16. 126: Pacie Lee, Nebraska City, pin Emory Trofolz, Conestoga, 2:12. 132: Ann Marie Meiman, Omaha North, dec Fia Rasmussen, Chadron, 6-4. 138: Dylen Ritchey, Ralston, pin Carly Wemhoff, Schuyler, 2:50. 145: Angelean Rose, Omaha Central, pin Kenli Boeselager, Chadron, 2:16. 152: La’Nie Green, Omaha North, pin Daysha Jones, Louisville, 3:35. 165: Kaylee Ricketts, Wahoo, pin Lauren Sash, Millard West, 0:27. 185: Stormy Hampton, Millard South, pin Gina Alba, Schuyler, 1:14. 235: Elayna Moackler, Fremont, pin Julissa Guerrero-Pena, Fremont, 0:34.
Four Cardinals win gold
Four champions were part of seven total qualifiers for second-ranked South Sioux City Saturday in the District 3 tournament in Gothenburg, more than enough for the Cardinals to win the team title.
Gloria Flores (100 pounds), Selena Zamora (132), Yohaly Quinones (152) and Melissa De La Torre (235) won individual golds for defending state champion South Sioux City.
Team scores: South Sioux City 162, Lexington 93, Platteview 67, Minden 63, Crofton 49, Ogallala 44.5, McCook 38, Sandhills Valley 37, Southwest 37, Fairbury 34, Ainsworth 30, Bridgeport 27, Overton 26, South Loup 23, Gothenburg 22, Garden County 20, Palmyra 20, Ansley-Litchfield 16, Centura 16, Hemingford 15, Harvard 14, Sidney 12, Bayard 10.
Championship matches: 100: Gina Flores, South Sioux City, pin Leilou Guerrero, Plattview, 0:24. 107: Fransisca Walsh, Lexington, pin Bettie Chambers, Palmyra, 3:18. 114: Jolyn Pozehl, Ainsworth, pin Shania Wear, Gothenburg, 3:25. 120: Madisen Petersen, Crofton, pin Kaitlyn Jeffrey, Platteview, 3:14. 126: Sydnie Brown, Overton, pin Aliena Osterbuhr, Minden, 5:15. 132: Selena Zamora, South Sioux City, inj def Phoenix Jensen, Platteview. 138: Gwyneth Davis, McCook, dec Lake McClure, Ogallala, 3-2. 145: Maria Barnes, Ogallala, pin Stephanie Gonzalez, South Sioux City, 3:15. 152: Yohaly Quinones, South Sioux City, pin Makayla Pate, McCook, 2:39. 165: Annabelle Poppe, Crofton, dec Ashlynn Latimer, Southwest, 4-0. 185: Makena Schramm, Fairbury, pin Lila Bloomer, South Loup, 3:15. 235: Melissa De La Torre, South Sioux City, forf Caitlyn Sohm, South Sioux City.
Grand Island freshmen win titles
A pair of freshmen claimed individual titles, helping Class A No. 9 Grand Island to the team crown Saturday in the District 4 tournament at Amherst.
Anyia Roberts and Ali Edwards pinned final opponents at 145 and 185, respectively, punching their ticket to the state tournament later.
They were be part of six Islander qualifiers.
Eighth-ranked Aurora qualified five for state, including heavyweight champion Tia Teigre, as part of a runner-up finish in the team race.
Team scores: Grand Island 139, Aurora 88, Amherst 64, Bellevue East 60, Omaha Northwest 53, Weeping Water 53, Omaha Westside 52, O’Neill 50, Omaha Skutt 48, Stanton 42, Columbus 38, Red Cloud-Blue Hill 32, Johnson County 31, Ord 27, Arcadia-Loup City 22, Crete 21, Boone Central 19, Adams Central 13, St. Paul 7, Fullerton 4, Ravenna 0, Superior 0, Wilber-Clatonia 0, Wisner-Pilger 0.
Championship matches: 100: Jocelyn Prado, Johnson County, pin Sandra Gutierrez, Grand Island, 2:34. 107: Raelynn Wilson, Weeping Water, dec Lily Gomez Red Cloud-Blue Hill, 8-4. 114: Corah Linnaus, Stanton, pin Isabella Orsi, Omaha Skutt, 4:53. 120: Nella Dolan, Omaha Skutt, pin Taleah Thomas, Amherst, 2:55. 126: Regan Rosseter, Omaha Westside, maj dec Patricia Arroyo, Red Cloud-Blue Hill, 18-4. 132: Lilly Sutton, Weeping Water, dec Daleeanna Bulanda, Bellevue East, 6-1. 138: Reagan Gallaway, Amherst, pin Koryn Kline, Ord, 0:47. 145: Anyia Roberts, Grand Island, pin Danica Taylor, Columbus, 5:39. 152: Jayda Parker Bellevue East, dec Maria Lindo-Morente, 5-0. 165: Paola Vergara, O’Neill, pin Tiffan Senff, Aurora, 2:00. 185: Ali Edwards, Grand Island, pin Madelynne Jakubowski, O’Neill, 3:27. 235: Tia Teigre, Aurora, pin Neva Ybarzabal, Bellevue East, 0:49.