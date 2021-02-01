Kaden Helms, Micah Riley watched teammates go through recruiting process. Now it's their turn

The men in polos with logos would normally be rolling through daily to meet the next Bellevue West offensive skill player worthy of their attention.

Thunderbird tight end Kaden Helms got used to the routine of watching his teammates — Zavier Betts, Jeyvon Ducker and Keagan Johnson among them — get the once-over from college football coaches, men who held the keys to scholarship offers. Helms started to get that attention last year. So did his good buddy, Micah Riley. This was last January, before the coronavirus pandemic, when Johnson — headed to Iowa — was the main attraction, but Helms and Riley, 2022 tight end prospects, were up-and-comers.

“There was a point where there were two or three coaches coming in each lifting class, and it was cool to get to talk to them face to face,” Helms said. “Then they’d size me and Micah up, and I think it pushed me harder to be the player I am today, because, when coaches come in, you want to look good for them, kind of puff out your chest, stuff like that. It pushed me. And I’ll miss it this year, definitely.”

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the NCAA won’t allow coaches on the road until at least April 15, and one national recruiting expert — Rivals’ Mike Farrell — said he expected the NCAA to push back its green-light date until at least May.