Kaden Helms, Micah Riley watched teammates go through recruiting process. Now it's their turn

The men in polos with logos would normally be rolling through daily to meet the next Bellevue West offensive skill player worthy of their attention.
Thunderbird tight end Kaden Helms got used to the routine of watching his teammates — Zavier Betts, Jeyvon Ducker and Keagan Johnson among them — get the once-over from college football coaches, men who held the keys to scholarship offers. Helms started to get that attention last year. So did his good buddy, Micah Riley. This was last January, before the coronavirus pandemic, when Johnson — headed to Iowa — was the main attraction, but Helms and Riley, 2022 tight end prospects, were up-and-comers.
“There was a point where there were two or three coaches coming in each lifting class, and it was cool to get to talk to them face to face,” Helms said. “Then they’d size me and Micah up, and I think it pushed me harder to be the player I am today, because, when coaches come in, you want to look good for them, kind of puff out your chest, stuff like that. It pushed me. And I’ll miss it this year, definitely.”
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the NCAA won’t allow coaches on the road until at least April 15, and one national recruiting expert — Rivals’ Mike Farrell — said he expected the NCAA to push back its green-light date until at least May.
But the attention keeps coming anyway for Riley and Helms, currently ranked as the Nos. 3 and 4 players in the state, according to 247Sports. Their phones keep buzzing with FaceTime and Zoom meeting requests, as the NCAA allows more latitude in the virtual space to make up for a lack of face-to-face interactions. The mail still arrives at the door, all the time, with handwritten notes.
“I love when I come home and I’ve got a little pile of mail,” said Riley, the 6-foot-5, 228-pounder, who had 23 catches for 310 yards and seven touchdowns as a junior. “I can open it, see what they said. Handwritten stuff — I look at that. I really read it. If it’s a picture, I’m not paying attention to it. Handwritten is big.”
Nebraska, which offered both players months ago, is one of the schools showing “a lot of love,” Riley said. Arizona State, Michigan State and Iowa are, too. Auburn and Georgia Tech offered in January.
Helms’ recruitment, initially quieter than Riley’s, has grown loud, as well. He landed an Oklahoma offer Monday. Arizona State and Maryland offered in January.
“You’re not always going to be this young, 17-year-old man, getting called by all these random dudes around the country every day,” Helms said. “I’m just trying to enjoy it as much as I can, drink it up.”
Helms and Riley, both juniors, are good friends — and they’re opposites.
Riley is more outgoing, the vocal guy in the huddle. Helms is a little quieter and takes his time letting people get to know him. On the field, Riley is more of a classic, old-school tight end, while the 6-5, 215-pound Helms, similar to recent Husker signee Thomas Fidone, can play tight end or receiver.
“My game is more of the hand-in-the-ground, I can get that fourth down catch if you need it, great blocker who can split out and run some routes,” Riley said. “(Helms is) more of the receiver type, motion across the field, spread him out, bring him into the backfield, lots of stuff like that.”
Helms played as a backup on Bellevue West’s 2019 state title team before playing a much larger role in 2020, when the Thunderbirds were upset in the playoffs. Helms decided not to play basketball this winter, preferring to work with two trainers — primarily Yano Jones, but also former Nebraska receivers coach Keith Williams — on honing his craft. With Jones, Helms watches film, goes through the route tree on a dry-erase board and does footwork drills in Jones’ garage.
“He’s pushed me to where I am today,” Helms said.
Riley, whose offseason shoulder surgery kept him away from the basketball court this winter, was pushed by his older step brothers, Trystn and Jeyvon Ducker. He's learned from how those two navigated the recruiting process. Trystn completed his career at South Dakota in 2019, while Jeyvon just finished his first season at Northern Illinois.
And both cited Johnson — who signed with Iowa in December — as an example to follow. They watched how hectic the process got for him, even in the midst of the pandemic, last spring when he was working through his choices and ultimately picking the Hawkeyes.
“Keagan had to shut his phone off for a couple days after he committed to Iowa,” Helms said.
Both prospects have offers from the Hawkeyes. Riley regards Iowa special teams coordinator LeVar Woods “like an uncle.” Helms points out Iowa has a strong track record with tight ends, as well, that includes Omaha South graduate Noah Fant.
But each likes Nebraska, too.
“I think the offense is going in the right direction, actually, because we noticed they were using tight ends a lot more,” Riley said of the Huskers’ attack, which averaged 4.38 tight end catches per game, compared to 2.83 in 2019. “Especially with Thomas (Fidone) coming in — he’ll make an immediate impact. And I love the coaching staff. Me and my family are big fans of them.”
Said Helms: “They’re showing signs that they’re going to really, really start focusing their offense more on tight ends. I’ll be watching to see how that unfolds.”
Both want to take visits when it’s possible to do so. Riley is more concrete: he wants to pick five finalists, schedule official visits to those schools and decide after he takes the trips. A Zoom or FaceTime visit, he said, doesn’t give the “full effect” of a visit. Helms and Riley do talk about their recruitment — which coaches are consistent in their messages, which schools are showing love, which stopped abruptly, like Michigan for Riley — but don’t know if they’ll land at the same school. They have offers from 10 of the same schools, including NU, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas State and Wisconsin, and aren’t opposed to the idea.
But they’re not a package. Friends — not twins. Their games are different and ultimately, their destinations may be, too.
“A lot of people ask us that, and I won’t say ‘no,’ but — and me and him have talked about this — it has be a college we both feel we can fit into it well,” Helms said. “If he’s feeling a college and I’m not, I’m not going to go there.”
