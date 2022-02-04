Kaden Johnson's return fuels Papio wrestling's state title hopes

A healthy knee has given Papillion-La Vista a late-season shot in the arm.
Now the Monarchs hope it means a leg up for the postseason.
Class A No. 3 Papio expects a pleasant surprise addition to the lineup when senior Kaden Johnson returns from a knee injury.
He’ll join a team that's a serious postseason threat, beginning with Saturday’s state dual tournament at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds in Kearney.
“The team has really responded,” Monarchs coach Chris Curry said. “It just seems with Kaden in there, the kids really feel confident.”
Johnson tore an ACL in the final drill of a football camp in July. It looked like it would take both of his last high school seasons.
But following the August surgery, Johnson has been ahead of schedule from almost the very beginning of his recovery. He started running five months later. Hand fighting in the wrestling room came shortly after.
But he wasn’t cleared to grapple until meetings with his surgeon and physical therapists late last week.
Nine days later he will be in the Papio lineup in the opening round Saturday against fourth-ranked Lincoln East.
“Once I realized that wrestling could be a reality, I really ramped it up,” Johnson said. “I’ve been working really hard, going with guys that will push me.”
Curry has seen that work, and it gives him confidence Johnson can go the distance this weekend.
“If he wants to ramp things up in a match,” Curry said, “he can ramp it up.”
Johnson was one win short of the medal rounds a year ago, another driving force to getting back.
“I’ve watched that match over and over and over,” he said. “I’ve got it memorized now.”
He’ll play linebacker at South Dakota State next year, but first he’s hoping to bring some thump to the back end of the Papio lineup.
The Monarchs haven’t won a state wrestling title since 2001. They’re 0-3 in state dual openers. But the momentum from Johnson’s return — as well as five wins at their own dual tournament last weekend — has them ready for a run in Kearney.
Curry’s bunch beat Lincoln East 39-34 in their regular-season meeting in mid-December.
“I just can’t wait for this team to perform,” Curry said.
Johnson adds to a team already expected to contend for a spot on the podium. Unanimous No. 1 Nick Hamilton leads the charge. The senior Virginia recruit is a two-time state champion — including one in Iowa — and ranked among the top 160-pounders in the country.
Junior Tyler Durden heads to the postseason ranked second in the state by all three services at 106 pounds. He’ll likely have ranked matchups in each of Papio’s first two duals Saturday.
Sophomore Cal Price is ranked as high as No. 2 at 126. Three others are in all three sets of rankings. NEWrestle has 10 Monarchs ranked, second only to No. 1 Millard South.
Curry hopes that depth can be the difference this weekend.
“At the end of the day,” Curry said, “we’ve just got to win more matches than them. Simple as that.”
Opening-round duals are set for 10:30 a.m., with semifinals at 2 p.m. and finals at 6 p.m.
Getting to the evening’s main event won’t be easy for the Monarchs. East has won first-round duals in each of the last four state tournaments.
Waiting in the semifinals would be either No. 5 Columbus or No. 7 Grand Island, two other teams Papio owns close wins over this season.
A Millard South squad that’s won the last five Class A titles — the last two dual tournaments and three straight individual tournaments — will be a heavy favorite to come out of the other side of the bracket.
No matter who they see this weekend, though, the Monarchs will have an ace up their sleeve, and a whole lot of newfound confidence.
“It’s not about where you start,” Johnson said, “it’s about where you finish. And we know what our end goal is.”