Kaden Johnson's return fuels Papio wrestling's state title hopes

Junior Tyler Durden heads to the postseason ranked second in the state by all three services at 106 pounds. He’ll likely have ranked matchups in each of Papio’s first two duals Saturday.

Sophomore Cal Price is ranked as high as No. 2 at 126. Three others are in all three sets of rankings. NEWrestle has 10 Monarchs ranked, second only to No. 1 Millard South.

Curry hopes that depth can be the difference this weekend.

“At the end of the day,” Curry said, “we’ve just got to win more matches than them. Simple as that.”

Opening-round duals are set for 10:30 a.m., with semifinals at 2 p.m. and finals at 6 p.m.

Getting to the evening’s main event won’t be easy for the Monarchs. East has won first-round duals in each of the last four state tournaments.

Waiting in the semifinals would be either No. 5 Columbus or No. 7 Grand Island, two other teams Papio owns close wins over this season.

A Millard South squad that’s won the last five Class A titles — the last two dual tournaments and three straight individual tournaments — will be a heavy favorite to come out of the other side of the bracket.