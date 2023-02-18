Kael Lauridsen of Bennington defeated John Alden of O’Neill to be the 36th four-time state champion in wrestling.
Lauridsen won their match 5-3 in sudden victory at Class B 126 in Saturday’s finals at CHI Health Center.
The team titles have been clinched. Millard South wins for the fifth consecutive year in Class A. Omaha Skutt’s Class B title is its first since 2018. Broken Bow’s Class C title is its first. David City Aquinas is Class D champion after winning Class C last year. South Sioux City repeats as girls champion.
Check for updates to this story later.
Photos: 2023 Nebraska state wrestling championship matches
Millard South's Miles Anderson, left, walks away after pinning Lincoln East's Joshua Shaner during the Class A state final 126 pound match on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Hunter Jacobsen, wrestles on top of Omaha Central's Darrelle Bonam Jr. during the state Class A 120 final pound match on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
The finals for state with the 106 pound matches on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Thayer Central's Triston Wells celebrates pinning Pleasanton's Gatlin Krepela during the Class D state final 120 pound match on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Johnson County Central's Jocelyn Prado, top, celebrates ber pin of Lincoln East's Mileena Notaro for the state final 100 pound match on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Johnson County Central's Jocelyn Prado, top, tires to pin Lincoln East's Mileena Notaro during the state final 100 pound match on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Miles Anderson, left, wrestles Lincoln East's Joshua Shaner during the Class A state final 126 pound match on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Miles Anderson takes downLincoln East's Joshua Shaner during the Class A state final 126 pound match on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Hershey's Ethan Elliott is introduced before he wrestles Crofton/Bloomfield's Robbie Fisher during the Class C state final 120 pound match on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Sutherland's Grady Dempcy is introduced before he takes on David City Aquinas's Grady Romshek for the Class D during the state final 106 pound match on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Columbus's Caydn Kucera, left, tries to escape the grasp of Millard South's Logan Glynn during the Class A state final 138 pound match on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Plainview's Kyler Mosel, top wrestles David City Aquinas Jakob Kavan during the Class D state final 138 pound match on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista's Addeline Graser, left, wrestles Ralston's Dylen Ritchey during the state final 135 pound match on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista's Addeline Graser, bottom, wrestles Ralston's Dylen Ritchey during the state final 135 pound match on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Bennington’s Kael Lauridsen celebrates after defeating O’Neill’s John Alden in their Class B 126-pound final to win his fourth state title at the NSAA State Wrestling championships in Omaha on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Bennington’s Kael Lauridsen celebrates after defeating O’Neill’s John Alden in their Class B 126-pound final to win his fourth state title at the NSAA State Wrestling championships in Omaha on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Bennington’s Kael Lauridsen celebrates after defeating O’Neill’s John Alden in their Class B 126-pound final to win his fourth state title at the NSAA State Wrestling championships in Omaha on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Bennington’s Kael Lauridsen celebrates with his family after defeating O’Neill’s John Alden in their Class B 126-pound final to win his fourth state title at the NSAA State Wrestling championships in Omaha on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Bennington’s Kael Lauridsen wrestles O’Neill’s John Alden in their Class B 126-pound final during the NSAA State Wrestling championships in Omaha on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Bennington’s Kael Lauridsen wrestles O’Neill’s John Alden in their Class B 126-pound final during the NSAA State Wrestling championships in Omaha on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Millard South’s Kiernan Meink (left) wrestles Omaha Bryan’s Abdirahman Unle during their Class A 106-pound final during the NSAA State Wrestling championships in Omaha on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Millard South’s Kiernan Meink (right) wrestles Omaha Bryan’s Abdirahman Unle during their Class A 106-pound final during the NSAA State Wrestling championships in Omaha on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Battle Creek’s Ayden Wintz (top) wrestles Gordon-Rushville’s Ashton Dane during their Class C 113-pound final during the NSAA State Wrestling championships in Omaha on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Battle Creek’s Ayden Wintz celebrates after defeating Gordon-Rushville’s Ashton Dane in their Class C 113-pound final during the NSAA State Wrestling championships in Omaha on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Battle Creek’s Ayden Wintz celebrates after defeating Gordon-Rushville’s Ashton Dane in their Class C 113-pound final during the NSAA State Wrestling championships in Omaha on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
David City Aquinas's Kelby Coufal jumps into the arms of Coach Roy Emory after defeating Elkhorn Valley's Mavrick Hagemann during the Class D state final 145 pound match on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
David City Aquinas's Kelby Coufal tries to escape from Elkhorn Valley's Mavrick Hagemann during the Class D state final 145 pound match on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Joel Adams bows after defeating Omaha Central's Kevin Boston during the Class A state final 145 pound match on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Joel Adams, left, wrestles Omaha Central's Kevin Boston during the Class A state final 145 pound match on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
David City Aquinas's Kelby Coufal jumps into the arms of Coach Roy Emory after defeating Elkhorn Valley's Mavrick Hagemann during the Class D state final 145 pound match on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Michael J. Myers celebrates a win over Millard South's Henry Reilly for the Class A state final 160 pound match on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
The crowd reacts as Omaha Westside's Michael J. Myers, right, pulls ahead late against Millard South's Henry Reilly, during the Class A state final 160 pound match on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Henry Reilly, left, wrestles Omaha Westside's Michael J. Myers during the Class A state final 160 pound match on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!