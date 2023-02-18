Kael Lauridsen kept wrestling.

Yes, he saw the referee flash two fingers. Was it really a takedown? And no fourth state title for him?

“I was like, ‘No chance.’ I kept wrestling.”

Quite possibly, it was the wildest scramble and finish for a four-time state champion, of which Lauridsen became the 36th in state history.

The Bennington senior and Husker signee defeated O’Neill junior John Alden in sudden victory with a takedown of his own, drawing a mixed reaction Saturday in the sold-out CHI Health Center arena.

Alden took a 3-2 lead in regulation on a takedown that ended up outside the ring with 15 seconds left.

On the reset, Alden was in the up position. Did he commit a false start? Several seconds ticked off before a stoppage. Prompted by Bennington coach Alan Pokorny, the pair of referees, hands blocking their lips, discussed whether Alden moved before the whistle. He had, they determined.

Point, Lauridsen. Tie match. Sudden victory time.

“We hate to win that way,’’ said Pokorny, who coached his second four-time champion. “But it’s also an advantage that (Alden) can jump in and get the jump on us. Fortunately we have two officials and the assistant official saw the same thing we did.”

In the one-minute extra period, which starts with both wrestlers on their feet, they engaged in a rolling scramble that led to the premature takedown signal in Alden’s favor, which would have ended the match. But with 12 frantic seconds left, Lauridsen had sufficient control for the takedown that settled matters, 5-3.

“Hat’s off to him,’’ Lauridsen said. “He wrestled through every position.”

The champ was unsure what his position may be among the state’s all-time best.

“I don’t think I’m as far up in the history as I will be,’’ Lauridsen said. “But I think where I stand now, I definitely earned it. I’ll continue to put in the work and make Nebraska proud.”

Not far behind in the unforgettable category during the 5½-hour final session, with 18 sets of bouts on the four mats, was Millard South’s record-setting week while claiming its fifth consecutive title.

The Patriots had seven champions out of nine finalists. That tied the all-class record. With 260.5 points, they broke the all-class record of 256 by Omaha Skutt in Class B in 2008.

Their winners were Kiernan Meink at 106, Miles Anderson at 126, Logan Glynn at 138, three-time champion Joel Adams at 145, Josiah Abrurumah at 152, Aiden Robertson at 171 and Caedin Olin at 195.

Skutt was Class B champion for the first time since 2018 and extended its all-class record to 21 championships. Cole Welte at 106, Drew Cooper at 132, Tyler Harrill at 145 and Cade Ziola at 170 were winners for the SkyHawks.

“We’ve known all year that we have some hammers on the team and we could do some damage,” Skutt coach Chas DeVetter said.

Defending champion Bennington, which also got titles from Cadyn Coyle at 113 and Kyler Lauridsen (Kael’s junor brother) at 135, was second with 135 points and Waverly third with 121.

The Wells brothers, Connor at 182 and Cal at 220, won championships as Class C Broken Bow won its first team championship. In the closest of the four boys team races, the Indians had 115 points to 97 for Wahoo Neumann and 96 for Fillmore Central.

Neumann’s runner-up finish was its first time in the top three at state.

David City Aquinas brought home a team championship for the second straight year after being in Class C in 2022. Wins by senior Grady Romshek at 106 and sophomore Kelby Coufal at 145 highlighted a 152.5-point week for the Monarchs.

Elkhorn Valley was runner-up for the first time since 2008 with 112.5 points and two runner-up individuals.

South Sioux City’s repeat girls championship came with titles by seniors Yohaly Quinones at 155 and Melissa De la Torre at 235.

The Cardinals scored 109 points to 89 for runner-up Omaha Westside, which brought only five girls to state. Third-place Yutan (74 points), which had all three qualifiers medal, had sophomore twins Aubrie (120) and Alexis Pehrson (125) continue their pursuit of four golds.

Adams and Tyler Stewart of Omaha North were the meet’s three-time champions. Adams pinned Omaha Central’s Kevin Boston late in the third period. Stewart defeated Jackson Bos of Norfolk 9-5 at A220.

His teammate, sophomore Tyson Terry, stayed undefeated through 92 matches with the fastest pins of the finals. Terry needed 46 seconds to pin Lincoln Southeast’s Cooper Johnson. He’s the only 10th grader on the path to four titles.

Two champions beat past champions. Kyler Lauridsen won 12-3 over Fort Calhoun senior Ely Olberding, who was a Class C champion as a freshman. Battle Creek sophomore Ayden Wintz took a 4-0 decision from Ashton Dane of Gordon-Rushville at C113.

Alexander Schademann of Fillmore Central ended his career with 200 wins. His 55th win of an undefeated season was 11-5 over Neumann’s Cade Lierman at C138.

In the last match of the day, Jack Allen of Aurora beat North Dakota State signee and All-Nebraska football player Victor Isele of Grand Island Northwest 1-0.

The only bout between undefeateds wound up a 12-2 win for eight-man record-setting quarterback Aiden Kuester of Neligh-Oakdale against Gunner Mumford of Thayer Central.

Stu's Views

KEEP THY FEET ON THE GROUND

Backflips were docked one team point Saturday. It happened three times in the first four hours. But the penalty — which the NSAA told schools before the season it would enforce — was overdue when high schools are dwelling on sportsmanship concerns. Such gymnastics would cost teams 15 yards in football, a technical in basketball.

HAPPY RETIREMENT

Wes Boehm has coached his final wrestlers at Omaha Burke. He is retiring from OPS at the end of the school year. In his 17 years since coming to the Bulldogs from Urbandale, Iowa, Burke had 19 individual titles and was Class A runner-up three times.

PUSHING INTO BEDTIME

Nebraska Public Media allotted four hours for its telecast of the finals. When it was to switch to “Father Brown” at 7 p.m., the meet had five rounds of bouts and awards left. Like for the graduates whose last names start with W to Z, those with rooting interest in the highest weights were hardy souls.

TWO PLUS TWO

Reagen Gallaway of Amherst was among the nine girls who are repeat champions in the two-year history of their sanctioned meet. She was undefeated in 79 matches. But that doesn’t include the Hastings College signee’s two undefeated seasons and state titles when the tournament was conducted by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association.

