Kaelyn Reeves scores twice in Omaha Skutt's win over Millard West

Kaelyn Reeves scored twice and teammate Cece Behrens added a goal and an assist as Top 10 No. 3 Omaha Skutt beat fifth-ranked Millard West 4-0.

Reeves and Jenna Hotovy scored in the first half as the SkyHawks went the break ahead 2-0. Reeves would add another before Behrens put the cherry on top late on a feed from Cady Betsworth, who notched two assists on the night.

Skutt, ranked No. 1 in Class B, also tallied a sixth shutout in its first seven matches of the season. The SkyHawks have outscored opponents 44-1 in the unbeaten start, which includes four victories over ranked teams.

All-Nebraska soccer teams through the years

