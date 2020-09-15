 Skip to main content
Kaitlyn Hanna leads Westside to record team score at invitational
GOLF

Kaitlyn Hanna leads Westside to record team score at invitational

Kaitlyn Hanna (copy)

Omaha Westside's Kaitlyn Hanna at the 2019 Class A state golf championship.

 WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE

Kaitlyn Hanna’s 67 at Monday’s Omaha Duchesne Invitational at Stone Creek led Omaha Westside to a school-record 319 team score.

Duchesne senior Bridget Duffy, who was in Hanna’s group, tied her school’s record with a 68. Duffy had three birdies and a tap-in eagle.

Hanna had a career-best eight birdies, but the junior who is a two-time Class A state champion bogeyed two par-3 holes.

“Those kind of set me back, but overall it’s a good day,’’ Hanna said. “We have a young team, so we’re trying to get momentum going ahead.”

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

