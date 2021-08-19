Kaitlyn Hanna, Nicole Kolbas win their season-opening golf tournaments

Iowa commit Kaitlyn Hanna of Omaha Westside and defending Class A champion Nicole Kolbas of Lincoln Pius X won their season-opening tournaments Thursday.
At the Lincoln East Tee-Off Classic at Holmes Park, Hanna shot a 5-under 67 to a 68 for Lincoln Southwest’s Kate Strickland. Both are seniors, with Strickland back playing high school golf after bypassing last season. She has committed to Oral Roberts.
At Papillion-La Vista’s meet at Johnny Goodman Golf Course, Kolbas won a playoff against Millard North's Katie Ruge on the first extra hole after both shot 1-under 71s.
Southwest won the Lincoln East meet with a 314 score. Millard North was the Papio champion with a 317.
LINCOLN EAST TEE-OFF CLASSIC
Team scoring: Lincoln Southwest 314, Lincoln East 319, Elkhorn South 331, Lincoln SW JV 350, Lincoln Southeast 355, Om. Westside 357, Lincoln East JV 386, Beatrice 433, Millard South 444, Lincoln North Star 463, Om. Skutt 481, Lincoln Northeast 757, Lincoln High 772.
Individual leaders: Hanna, OW, 67; Strickland, LSW, 68; Sothan, LSE, 76; Maiyo, LSE, 78; Honnens, LE, 79; Dumler, LE, 79; Moss, LE, 79; Christiansen, ES, 80; Ball, LSW, 81; Kohl, ES, 81.
PAPILLION-LA VISTA INVITATIONAL
Team scoring: Millard North 317, Om. Marian 340, Om. Duchesne 349, Papillion-LV South 362, Lincoln Pius X 363, Millard West 374, Norfolk 453, Papillion-LV 484, Elkhorn 490, Om. Burke 573.
Individual leaders: Kolbas, LPX, 71 (won playoff); Ruge, MN, 71; Murnan, OM, 76; Gutschewski, OD, 79; Lee, MN, 80; Baumgart, OM, 80; Headlee, MN, 81; J. Kelley, OD, 85; Pesicka, MN, 85; Sianez, PS, 86.